Meghan Markle shares close-up wedding photo of mother-in-law Princess Diana's striking ring

Meghan Markle recently stepped out with Princess Diana's precious aquamarine ring, which marked its first public appearance since her wedding day in May 2018.

Following the royal wedding at St George's Chapel, fans were given a fleeting look at Meghan's second outfit of the day as she travelled to her exclusive reception with Prince Harry, hosted by now-King Charles. Meghan wore a Stella McCartney halterneck gown alongside her late mother-in-law's sentimental rock.

However, the couple's tell-all Netflix documentary shared fresh photos of the Duchess rocking the 13-carat Asprey jewel, which features diamonds and 14kt white gold and is thought to be worth around £85k.

After showing snaps of the newlyweds twirling around the dancefloor for their lively first dance to Land of 1000 Dances, Meghan was pictured tucking face-framing curls behind her ears and grinning from ear to ear as she celebrated with their 200 guests. On her right hand, the large cocktail ring was clear to see, and it had such an impressive size that it kept slipping around her finger.

Meghan was spotted with the aquamarine rock as she danced at her wedding reception

The Duchess of Sussex kept the rest of her accessories minimal, including her traditional Welsh gold wedding band on her left hand and diamond drop earrings, while her trilogy engagement ring featuring Diana's diamonds was nowhere to be seen.

Meghan recycled her 'something blue' ring to receive the Ripple of Hope Award in New York in December, pairing it with a custom white Louis Vuitton column dress.

The Duchess of Sussex recycled the ring in December 2022

"Having been passed down to Meghan Markle from Harry, it's interesting to know that the Aquamarine's light blue colour symbolises feelings of sympathy, trust, and friendship," said Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone. He added: "While the ring is no doubt priceless, if it were available to buy, it would be worth around £85,000."

The ring was previously worn by Princess Diana

Princess Diana received the eye-catching aquamarine from her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, and it was created into a ring by Asprey in 1996. The late royal only wore the ring on two occasions prior to her death in 1997.

