Sarah Ferguson's half-sister pictured yawning in hilarious royal wedding photo The Duchess of York's half-sister Alice Ferguson was one of her young bridesmaids

Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew's royal wedding at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986 is one of the most recognisable weddings of all time, with a worldwide TV audience of 500 million, but there is one archived photo that you may not have seen.

The bride chose lots of young bridesmaids and page boys to accompany her down the aisle, including family members such as Sarah's half-siblings Alice, six, and Andrew, eight, and her ex-husband Prince Andrew's nieces and nephews, Zara Phillips, five, Peter Phillips, eight, and Prince William, four.

WATCH: All the details about Sarah Ferguson and more royal wedding dresses over the years...

Loading the player...

The former stole the show during the wedding ceremony, as she was spotted looking tired, covering her mouth with her hand as she let out a hilarious yawn – not the same reaction as the rest of the world, who were gripped to their TV screens!

Alice wore a pastel peach vintage flower girl dress with frill sleeves, a lace-trimmed skirt and an embellished top, finished with matching peach and white flowers in her hair. Meanwhile, her brother Andrew, who was concentrating on the proceedings, looked smart in a black jacket and vintage white lace frill collar. Wondering what other royal bridesmaids and pageboys wear to weddings? We've rounded up the cutest outfits.

Young bridesmaid Alice Ferguson was spotted yawning during the wedding ceremony

Further photos from Sarah and Andrew's wedding show cousins William and Zara running around together after completing their duties – how sweet!

The royal couple exchanged vows in front of the likes of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, US First Lady Nancy Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew got married on 23 July 1986

Sarah looked beautiful in an ivory-silk wedding dress by British courtier Lindka Cierach, which featured puff sleeves and a long train with the couple's initials A and S intertwined and sewn in silver beads.

The bride added a floral headband that obscured her floral-shaped diamond wedding tiara, the York tiara from Garrard, which she revealed following the ceremony. After a lavish wedding party at Claridges Hotel, Andrew and Sarah – who both did unexpected outfit changes ahead of their travels – went off on their honeymoon to the Azores Islands.

NOW SEE: Princess Beatrice surprises with adorable accessories in angelic bridesmaid photo

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.