Princess Beatrice surprises with adorable accessories in angelic bridesmaid photo The royal bridesmaid jazzed up her bridesmaid outfit

Princess Beatrice knows just what to wear for every royal outing - take her enviable hat collection for proof - and it turns out that she had already developed a keen fashion sense by the age of just three.

The royal, 34, acted as a bridesmaid for Lulu Blacker, a close friend of her grandmother Susan Barrantes, back in March 1991. She was pictured holding her mother Sarah Ferguson's hand wearing an adorable velvet puff sleeve green bridesmaid dress with a white skirt, teamed with matching white tights and ballet pumps.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's first-ever comments about her secret royal wedding

Loading the player...

On top of her cute blonde bob sat a fresh floral headband, which likely tied in with the bride's bouquet – but that wasn't the only accessory Beatrice chose to wear. The cute bridesmaid personalised her outfit with a blue and orange beaded necklace featuring a cute ginger figurine, plus a white holdall with a purple and yellow floral pattern, perhaps to hold any toys or dolls she wanted to keep her entertained throughout the day.

Both added pops of colour to her outfit, while her mother Sarah kept her look neutral with a white tailored jacket and a blue and white striped knee-length skirt.

Princess Beatrice rocked a beaded necklace and holdall

It wasn't the only time the Princess took on the important bridesmaid role. Two years later, in April 1993, the then-five-year-old joined her younger sister Princess Eugenie, then three, at the wedding of their former royal nanny, Alison Wardley, in Manchester. They wore matching white satin dresses with puff sleeves, full skirts and frills galore, finished off with hoop bouquets made of pink and white flowers.

SEE PHOTOS: 21 royals who made adorable bridesmaids and pageboys in unearthed wedding photos

The royal bridesmaid twinned with her sister in 1993

Since Beatrice chose to have a very intimate wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the coronavirus pandemic in July 2020, it is not known whether she had a young bridal party like Princess Eugenie and other royals.

The bride was pictured wearing her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's borrowed Norman Hartnell dress at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside some of her few guests, the Queen and Prince Philip.

DISCOVER NEXT: 9 of the biggest mysteries from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.