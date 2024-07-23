Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All the times Sarah Ferguson wore her wedding tiara before it reappeared on Princess Beatrice - in photos
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice wearing the York tiara© Getty

All the times Sarah Ferguson wore her wedding tiara before it reappeared on Princess Beatrice

The York tiara hadn't been seen for over two decades until Beatrice borrowed it

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Sarah, Duchess of York has described herself and her ex-husband, the Duke of York, as the "happiest divorced couple in the world".

The author and Prince Andrew, both 64, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, with Sarah being back in the royal fold in recent years, having joined the King and his family in Sandringham at Christmas and Easter in Windsor.

Tuesday marks 38 years since Andrew and Sarah tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986.

The blushing bride wore an embroidered ivory silk gown by Lindka Cierach which she accessorised with the York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard.

It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh. 

While the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have never wore their wedding tiaras publicly since their nuptials, Sarah wore the York tiara on several formal occasions – even after she finalised her divorce from Andrew in 1996.

And much to royal fans' delight, it reappeared after more than two decades when Sarah and Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, wore her mother's tiara at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's royal wedding in Jordan in June 2023.

Keep scrolling to see the best photos of Sarah's bridal tiara…

1/7

Sarah Ferguson wearing black and white and satin gown and York tiara in London in 1987© Getty

London, 1987

The Duke and Duchess of York attended a banquet at Claridges alongside other members of the royal family, including King Charles and Princess Diana. Sarah wore a monochrome dress with an oversized collar, adding the York tiara and a floral diamond necklace and earrings - a wedding present from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

2/7

Sarah Ferguson wearing red dress with white collar and York tiara in Toronto in 1987© Getty

Toronto, 1987

It was once custom to wear tiaras on royal tours, but this has been relaxed in recent years. Sarah donned her wedding headpiece with ruby jewellery during a visit to Canada.  

3/7

Sarah Ferguson wearing pink gown and York tiara in Canada in 1987© Getty

Edmonton, 1987

The tiara got another outing on Sarah's Canada tour for an evening banquet. She wore a pink ball gown designed by Zandra Rhodes with matching heels and white gloves.  

4/7

Sarah Ferguson wearing navy gown and York tiara in 1988 Sydney© Getty

Sydney, 1988

Sarah wore the York tiara with a navy embellished tiered gown, during her and Prince Andrew's tour of Australia.  

5/7

Sarah Ferguson wearing strapless dress and York tiara in Canada in 1989© Getty

Canada, 1989

On another royal visit to Canada, Sarah teamed an embroidered strapless dress with arm gloves, the York tiara and her diamond wedding jewellery.  

6/7

Sarah Ferguson wearing black gown and York tiara in 2001© Getty

Windsor, 2001

Sarah last wore the York tiara publicly with a black evening dress to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball.  

7/7

Princess Beatrice wearing pink Reem Acra dress and York tiara at Jordan royal wedding© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jordan, 2023

The York tiara re-emerged 22 years after Sarah last wore it, when Princess Beatrice wore the jewels at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception in Jordan on 1 June 2023. 

Beatrice teamed the tiara with a shimmery pink and embellished Reem Acra gown and statement diamond earrings. 

