All the times Sarah Ferguson wore her wedding tiara before it reappeared on Princess Beatrice

Sarah, Duchess of York has described herself and her ex-husband, the Duke of York, as the "happiest divorced couple in the world".

The author and Prince Andrew, both 64, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, with Sarah being back in the royal fold in recent years, having joined the King and his family in Sandringham at Christmas and Easter in Windsor.

Tuesday marks 38 years since Andrew and Sarah tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986.

The blushing bride wore an embroidered ivory silk gown by Lindka Cierach which she accessorised with the York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard.

It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

While the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have never wore their wedding tiaras publicly since their nuptials, Sarah wore the York tiara on several formal occasions – even after she finalised her divorce from Andrew in 1996.

And much to royal fans' delight, it reappeared after more than two decades when Sarah and Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, wore her mother's tiara at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's royal wedding in Jordan in June 2023.

Keep scrolling to see the best photos of Sarah's bridal tiara…

1/ 7 © Getty London, 1987 The Duke and Duchess of York attended a banquet at Claridges alongside other members of the royal family, including King Charles and Princess Diana. Sarah wore a monochrome dress with an oversized collar, adding the York tiara and a floral diamond necklace and earrings - a wedding present from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.



2/ 7 © Getty Toronto, 1987 It was once custom to wear tiaras on royal tours, but this has been relaxed in recent years. Sarah donned her wedding headpiece with ruby jewellery during a visit to Canada.



3/ 7 © Getty Edmonton, 1987 The tiara got another outing on Sarah's Canada tour for an evening banquet. She wore a pink ball gown designed by Zandra Rhodes with matching heels and white gloves.



4/ 7 © Getty Sydney, 1988 Sarah wore the York tiara with a navy embellished tiered gown, during her and Prince Andrew's tour of Australia.

5/ 7 © Getty Canada, 1989 On another royal visit to Canada, Sarah teamed an embroidered strapless dress with arm gloves, the York tiara and her diamond wedding jewellery.



6/ 7 © Getty Windsor, 2001 Sarah last wore the York tiara publicly with a black evening dress to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball.



7/ 7 © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Jordan, 2023 The York tiara re-emerged 22 years after Sarah last wore it, when Princess Beatrice wore the jewels at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception in Jordan on 1 June 2023. Beatrice teamed the tiara with a shimmery pink and embellished Reem Acra gown and statement diamond earrings.