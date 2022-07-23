Sarah Ferguson swapped bridal gown for eye-catching outfit at royal wedding – and wow The former couple got married on 23 July 1986

Sarah Ferguson's puff-sleeve bridal dress is one of the most iconic royal wedding outfits of all time, but she changed into another ensemble later in the day which has largely been forgotten.

After saying 'I do' at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986, the Duchess of York and her ex-husband Prince Andrew enjoyed a wedding party at Claridges Hotel before jetting off to the Azores for their honeymoon.

She was pictured waving to royal crowds in a horse-drawn carriage as she made her way to Heathrow Airport on the evening of their wedding. Sarah had swapped her Lindka Cierach bridal gown for a blue and white floral co-ord, including a short-sleeved peplum jacket with a nipped-in waist and a pleated ankle-length skirt.

Accessorising to perfection, Sarah added white heels and a matching bouquet as she boarded the plane, which was likely carrying a pre-packed suitcase with everything she'd need for her five days on the royal yacht Britannia. Meanwhile, Andrew wore a classic black suit and white shirt.

Sarah and Andrew were pictured leaving for their honeymoon

Earlier in the day, Andrew had been wearing his black military uniform and his bride rocked an ivory-silk wedding dress which was believed to have cost £35,000. Her 17-foot-long train was embroidered with the initials A and S in silver beads and featured symbols including anchors and waves representing Prince Andrew's sailing background.

Sarah spoke out about her dress in her 1997 memoir My Story, describing it as "an exquisite creation I'd lost twenty-six pounds to fit into. Lindka was a genius; I knew she could make the most flattering gown ever, and she had. It was amazingly boned, like a corset."

The Duchess of York wore a floral co-ord

The Queen's son proposed to Sarah in March 1986 with a rare cluster ring featuring a Burmese ruby surrounded by ten glittering diamonds. The pair tied the knot in July the same year before splitting in 1992 and divorcing in 1996.

They remained close friends following their split, and even continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, leading many to wonder whether they would ever remarry.

The royal bride wore a Lindka Cierach wedding dress

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Sarah addressed the question: "So many people have asked me that, but we're so happy with the way we are right now. We enjoy each other's company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairy tale but that's the way we are."

She continued: "July 23, 1986 was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country.

"My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale. Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it. You saw it at the wedding."

