Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T's wife joins OnlyFans

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has an unexpected connection to adult website OnlyFans after his wife, Coco Austin revealed she is now a member.

The 43-year-old - whose husband, 64, has yet to comment on the news - took to Instagram this week to share her new venture with her fans alongside a risqué photo of herself wearing a floral robe that exposed part of her derriere. "Yes, I'm on OnlyFans now… You won't be sorry…" she captioned the image.

Sharing a link to her account, where users can subscribe to see exclusive content from her for $19.99 a month, Coco's bio reads: "I'm the OG Coco, the one who paved the way for curvy models.

"I've continued to Model after 25 years, also along the way I transcended into acting, TV personality, Author, Entrepreneur and Boss Babe. A lot of you remember me from my own reality show, 'Ice Loves Coco' on E! Television. I have an obsession for heels and love to clean."

Coco then teased her potential subscribers with her measurements, including her 39DDD bust, 26-inch waist, and 43-inch hips, adding: "Good things come in small packages… and I'm barely 5'2."

However, those hoping for explicit content were warned that Coco's account "isn't a porn page… but you will get sexy hot content that I can't post anywhere else."

Coco will share 'sexy' photos on OnlyFans

She concluded: "But to get more of me you have to subscribe."

Her followers raced to comment on Coco's news, and many were divided over her new line of work, with one responding: "Ice T is worth 70 million in 2023! Why even do this? You're better than this…" A second said: "Your body should be for your husband and husband only."

Coco and Ice-T have been married for 18 years

A third added: "No, no, not you Coco! You better than that." However, many applauded Coco's decision to share photos of her own body if she wants to.

"I think it's sad to see so many people slamming you for living your life and having fun," replied one fan. "I personally think it's great that you have a OnlyFans page. And until it affects others personally, they need to shut the hell up!"

