Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis and Jason Kelce have been making headlines recently with the former's romance with Taylor Swift heating up - and Jason's comments on it - but relationships in their own home were not so easy

Travis, 33, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs while Jason, 35, is a football center for the Philadelphia Eagles and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, ended their 25-year marriage shortly after their sons' college graduations.

When they went head-to-head at the Super Bowl earlier this year, their mom opened up on her son's hit podcast, New Heights, and spoke of her relationship with their dad after Jason asked her: "Why do you hate him?"

"I don't hate him. We're still friends," a surprised Donna told her son. "We're friends to this day. We get along great… It's just sometimes people, they move apart, that's all."

While Donna and Ed's divorce would have been difficult for them and the whole family to deal with, she looks back on their marriage fondly.

Asked by Jason if she "regrets marrying" their dad, Donna said: "No. No never, because I got you two!"

Explaining the family dynamic when Jason and Travis were kids, Donna said: "We were like a tag team with you two. We got to do all sorts of fun things. When one of you had to go out of town, the other person would help with the other child. It was perfect."

How many Kelce brothers are there?

Donna also admitted during the podcast that she and Ed struggled to conceive "for whatever reason" before welcoming Jason.

After becoming pregnant with their youngest, Donna confessed that she was "hoping for a girl" – before joking that she "got one" because Travis is a "fashionista and a dancer".

Jason and Travis' dad Ed

However, Donna and Ed stopped with two children so Travis and Jason do not have another brother or any other siblings, which worked out well for their parents.

"You got to do whatever sports you wanted, you got to go on all the tournaments, you got to do everything and it worked out," Donna told her sons. She added: "If there would have been another kid, somebody was going to lose out."

