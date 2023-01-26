Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves' relationship timeline

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are A-list icons, so it should be no surprise that the romcom star and model's love story is also super iconic.

After meeting unexpectedly at a bar in 2006, the couple's relationship has only strengthened during the last 17 years. Fans have been treated to many sweet and romantic moments between the beautiful pair over the years.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey gushes about his wife and children

Loading the player...

The duo, who featured in the 2022 Hello Kind List, currently live together with their three children in an incredible Spanish-Mediterranean mansion in Texas.

How did Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves meet?

The American actor first met his wife by chance at a bar in Los Angeles while he was mixing some cocktails for his friends.

Camila confessed in an Access Hollywood interview in 2012: "The first interaction, I did not know who he was. At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn't really realize who he was".

But eventually the Mango, Dior and Levi's model was convinced to join Matthew and his friends.

The beautiful couple in 2011

After inviting Camila over to their table, the romcom actor revealed during a 2017 Howard Stern interview: "That night I spoke 25 minutes of the best Spanish I've ever spoken in my life… She spoke Portuguese. I don't think I ever understood Portuguese as well as I did that night. I was focused. It worked."

While the two hit it off, it took Matthew a few attempts before he was able to secure a second date with the Brazil-born designer. But once he did the two became inseparable.

How long have Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves been together?

Matthew and Camila have spent almost 17 years happily together since they started dating in 2006. The couple have an amazing bond, although Camila has joked that the romcom star might surprise people with his approach towards romance.

Matthew and his wife are regularly seen at events in Texas

"It's very funny because people see him onscreen or out there in public in a certain way, and they have this vision of him being this romantic and so passionate," she said on Inside the Actors Studio in 2014. "Sometimes I’m like, 'Who is this guy? Can you be a little bit of that?'"

But the model and designer wouldn't change a thing about her husband, a fact which explains what helps keep their bond so healthy and strong.

When did Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves get married?

The duo married in June 2012 in a private Catholic ceremony featured in HELLO!. Matthew and Camila tied the knot in the company of their family and close friends, including actress Reese Witherspoon.

Speaking before their wedding, Camila admitted the couple felt they had "been living a married life for over six years now". She went on to say: "We have homes together, we have family together, we have kids, we've built a life together. So, we've been living a married life this whole time."

Camila and Matthew at the Oscars in 2018

Less than a month after their wedding, the beautiful pair had more good news to share, as they announced Camila was expecting a third child.

"Happy birthday America, more good news, Camila and I are expecting our 3rd child. God bless, just keep livin!" Matthew tweeted.

Are Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves still married?

Yes, Matthew and Camila have now been happily married for over ten years. The couple's successful relationship comes despite the fact the actor was initially unsure about marriage. He and Camila had settled and had two children before he decided he was ready to make the next step in their relationship.

Speaking to GQ in 2014, the Dazed and Confused star explained: "I had to get to the point where I saw it as more than just the thing to do. I wanted to really want to…. [So] we talked about it spiritually. We did a lot of reading and talked to a lot of people that had been divorced, a lot of people that had been happily married. We talked to our pastor.

The pair have been married ten years

"In the end, our understanding was, 'Let's go make a covenant, with you, me, and God'. And let's understand that this is not a destination, this is the beginning of an adventure that we're taking together. Once that clicked with me and I didn’t have to intellectualize my way into it, I started to feel the excitement."

Although the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor later revealed he did need some convincing from Camila too: "Some of it had to do with her putting it on me. It took her going, "C'mon, Big Boy, Mr. Easygoing-We'll-Get-to-It-When-We-Get-to-It. Either [expletive] or get off the pot."

Do Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have children?

Yes, the A-lister couple share three children: 14-year-old Levi, Vida, 13, and Livingston, who is ten. In 2020, the previously Hollywood-based couple moved back to Matthew's home state of Texas so that they and their children could be closer to Matthew's 90-year-old mother.

The whole family made a rare red carpet appearance in 2019

While the family tend to keep sons Levi and Livingston and daughter Vida out of the spotlight, they sometimes do take to social media to offer an insight into their happy domestic life.

Most recently, Camila celebrated their son Livingston's tenth birthday with a cute photo on Instagram captioned: "December 28th was Livingston's birthday!!! All he wanted to do was go to Altitude, the trampoline park in Austin, and eat ice cream cake!

WATCH: Camila Alves prepares her son Livingston's birthday cake

Loading the player...

"May your heart, my son, maintain its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily and for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!"

The couple's children also made the news in 2022 when they joined their parents' work to campaign for better gun reform in America following the devastating shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas, where Matthew grew up.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.