Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright's relationship timeline explored The Truth Hurts singer has decided it's About Damn Time to settle down

Lizzo has been having an amazing time recently, especially following her most recent success in taking home the Record of the Year for About Damn Time at 2023's Grammy Awards.

And while the star, who was one of the best dressed at this year's awards, once claimed to put the 'sing' in single, she has actually been enjoying life settled in a relationship since 2021.

Lizzo and Myke at the Grammys

Ahead of her appearance at the BRIT awards on Saturday, where she is nominated in both the International Song and International Artist categories, HELLO! looks at the history of her romance with her boyfriend, Myke Wright.

Who is Lizzo dating?

Lizzo, full name Melissa Vivian Jefferson, is currently dating actor, stand-up comedian and TV presenter Myke Wright. The two have been together for over a year, with Lizzo telling Vanity Fair in October 2022: "I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it.”

While the timeline of when they got together remains a little unclear, their relationship can be better followed after they went public together in April 2022. The singer posed for photos with Myke when she went out on her 34th birthday.

Myke and Lizzo at the Grammys in 2023

However, the first official news about Lizzo having settled down with a new boyfriend broke a few days earlier, when the Detroit-born singer revealed she was taken during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show.

Lizzo told radio host Andy Cohen that she had found "the right person" when he asked about how she coped with dating as an A-list celebrity.

Andy was prompted? to ask Lizzo about her relationship status after the singer and her comedian partner had been spotted hanging out together in 2021 and early 2022.

How did Lizzo meet Myke Wright?

Lizzo and Myke first met when they worked together as hosts for MTV's Wonderland in 2016. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in 2022, Lizzo explained how, in the past, she would never have been able to date Myke.

"In the past we were friends," the Truth Hurts singer explained, before continuing: "[But] I was still very much in my 'I feel unlovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise.

Myke and Lizzo filming Wonderland together in 2016

"I have always since I was like a teenager put my career in front of any relationship, any person," Lizzo continued. "So even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defences up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur."

Lizzo would later go on to write one of her most recent singles – 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) – all about these sorts of defences which she built up, and the moment she managed to dispel them so that she could start dating again.

The star is now beloved for her optimism and empowering attitude, and is sure to provide an iconic performance at the BRITs this week. Catch up with HELLO!'s round-up of past iconic BRITs moments in the video below.

Key to her ability to do that was the support of her close friends. Speaking on The Breakfast Club morning show in July 2022, she explained how she appreciates that those she is closest to, including Myke, often knew her from her past, prior to her rise to fame as Lizzo.

"They care about 'Melissa,'" she said. "Everyone I'm close with has known me before all of this happened, and I think that's important. Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends… Not to say that I can't make friends with people who've met me after the fame but, it hits different when they knew you before 2019.”

Myke celebrating Lizzo's Grammy win with her on the night

Are Lizzo and Myke Wright engaged?

The couple have not made an official announcement about whether they are engaged or not, but Lizzo sparked rumors in 2022 when she was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring. Based on comments Lizzo has made in the past, it's quite possible the two stars may be getting married in the not too distant future.

During her Howard Stern show 2022 interview, Lizzo said: "Just recently [Myke and I] were like: 'Oh we're together, this is official'".

The multi-talented singer and musician continued: "I'm very, like, traditional about certain things, like we need to have the talk. It needs to be like discussed… but we're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."

Lizzo captioned these Instagram photos to say she was 'hard launching' their relationship

But while the 34-year-old might be interested in pursuing marriage with the actor in the future, what's great is how they are obviously very happy together as they are now.

"How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person, and to come together to make two complete independent people?" she told Vanity Fair when asked about whether they might get married. "Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No. I'm whole, and you're incredible too. We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him."

The empowering singer clearly has a lot of love for Myke and how he keeps her grounded during her now day-to-day stardom. During her thank you speech at the Grammy Awards, she listed with increasingly loving emphasis that she's like to thank: "Team Lizzo, my team my rock; my family: my mama, my sister, my brother, my daddy; and [Myke] my man who holds me down!"

Does Lizzo have any children?

The A-list singer is not currently a mother. The couple are keeping any news about whether they might be planning to have children in the future to themselves.

Lizzo and Myke are currently just boyfriend and girlfriend

However, when asked by Howard Stern: "You will marry Myke, do you believe? And have children with Myke?" the Grammy award winner had a very simple and definitive response.

Lizzo replied: "There's nobody else I'm gonna be with for the rest of my life." So while the couple haven't publicly discussed the topic of children or marriage yet, it seems there is much to look forward to on their horizon.

