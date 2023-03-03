Kerry Washington makes extremely rare comment about 'secret' wedding The Scandal star is married to former NFL-star-turned-actor Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington is extremely private about her personal life, but she recently made a rare comment about her "secret" wedding to her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha.

The Scandal actress and the former NFL star will soon celebrate their tenth anniversary, but just like their wedding day, fans won't be privy to details on how they will mark the milestone day on June 24.

WATCH: Nine of the most jaw-dropping celebrity weddings

Loading the player...

Joking about how secretive she and her husband like to keep their relationship, Kerry told ET of their anniversary plans: "Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That's how the anniversary is gonna be too!"

However, she did make a rare remark about Nnamdi, adding: "I do have an incredible husband."

TRENDING: Miranda Lambert displays huge body tattoo inside stunning $3.4m home

POPULAR: Michael Douglas makes X-rated confession about married life with Catherine Zeta-Jones

The notoriously private couple secretly tied the knot in 2013 in Hailey, Idaho, with her parents, Earl and Valerie Washington, as witnesses.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Isabelle Amarachi, eight, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre a year later, however, both Kerry and Nnamdi managed to keep news of her arrival a secret for 11 days.

Kerry and Nnamdi married in 2013

The couple also has a six-year-old son, Caleb Kelechi and Kerry is also stepmother to Nnamdi's 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The American star previously admitted that she felt that motherhood allowed her to focus on "being the best version" of herself.

"I've been really focused on not being 'back' to anything, but being the best version of myself right now," she told Self Magazine. "My body is the site of a miracle now. I don't want to be pre-miracle."

Back in 2016, Kerry and Nnamdi were plagued by reports of a split, which were fueled further by the actress' commitment to not comment on their relationship in public.

The couple don't discuss their private life in public

Making it clear she has no interest in speaking about her personal life, Kerry told E! News at the time: "Social media has actually been great for (other celebrities') relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, 'That's not true!'

"So, I'm thinking in some ways, it's been great because people are able to maintain their voice. It's a little different for me because I don't talk about my personal life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.