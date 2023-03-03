Riley Keough shares intimate details of marriage as she gives rare glimpse into relationship The Daisy Jones & the Six star is married to Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough has been through a difficult time recently following her mom, Lisa Marie Presley's death, but on Wednesday she was back to business to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones & the Six.

The 33-year-old appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared a rare insight into her relationship with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, revealing she knew on their second date that they were going to marry and have children.

"I don't see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen," she said. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, 'I'm going to marry him and have kids with him.'"

She added: "I just knew. We didn't even say 'I love you' yet."

The usually private star also touched on her husband's cameo in her new series, revealing he was recruited to play her on-screen sex partner. However, filming the intimate scene with her real-life spouse proved to be "awkward".

Riley and Ben married in 2015

"I think that [the producers] were thinking it would be less awkward, then we got there and like this is really uncomfortable," she said during an appearance on Thursday on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Explaining why she found the scenes uncomfortable to shoot, Riley admitted: "Because I mean, like, for one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband… It was so weird."

Riley and Ben met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, but they didn't start dating until the following year when they were called back to Australia for re-shoots.

The couple share a daughter

In 2014, Riley and Ben announced their engagement with a photo on Facebook that showed off her massive diamond ring, which she simply captioned: "So that happened".

Less than a year later, the couple tied the knot in February 2015. Following Lisa Marie's death in January 2023, they revealed they secretly welcomed a daughter.

