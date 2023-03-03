Michael Douglas makes shock confession about married life with Catherine Zeta-Jones The Wall Street actor and Chicago star have been married for over 20 years

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have come up with an X-rated way to keep their 20-year marriage interesting – especially when it comes to their joint love of golf.

The couple - who were recently neighbors with King Charles III - are avid players of the sport and during a recent interview, Michael admitted that their competitive nature has seen them come up with a very saucy forfeit to help them spice up their time on the course.

"The rules are I have to whip it out if I don't hit it past the ladies' tees, which I manage most of the time," the 78-year-old actor told The Guardian.

"But there have been times when we're playing alone, and [I] have to give her a little show because we are competitive. But only when I play with my wife."

Catherine previously revealed their risqué wager during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show but admitted that it's not just her husband who she makes "drop his pants".

Catherine and Michael share a love of golf

"I'm pretty good, better than [Michael] and we have a bet that if he ducks a shot, he has to drop his pants," she explained on the BBC One show.

"It's not just my husband it's any man I play. There has been an issue with paparazzi, so I make him go into the bushes. A deal is a deal."

Michael and Catherine first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998, although the Welsh actress was not immediately won over by his charms.

The couple have been married for over 20 years

"I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," Michael told Jonathan Ross during an appearance on his show in 2016. The actor made his move later that night, cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children."

According to Michael, she replied: "I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight."

Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2019, Catherine joked about their first meeting and Michael's confident comments: "You know what the worst thing is?... He was right." The couple married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel.

