Inside Kerry Washington's private marriage with famous husband

Scandal star Kerry Washington has purposefully kept her home life private, and that means revealing very little about her famous husband and family.

The actress, 45, married NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, 41, in June 2013, and the couple share children Isabelle, eight, and Caleb, six, while Nnamdi also has a daughter from a previous relationship. Take a look at everything we know about Little Fires Everywhere actress Kerry's husband and their private marriage…

The couple met when Kerry was performing in Race on Broadway and Nnamdi joined a mutual friend to watch the show. "The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life. That’s where I met my husband," Kerry told Marie Claire.

At the time, Nnamdi had built a name for himself in the sporting world, after being selected by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and going on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

The actress and the NFL star got married in 2013

The defensive back retired in 2013, the same year he married Kerry in an intimate ceremony in Hailey, Idaho. He had already begun to pursue an acting career before retiring, making his debut in the sitcom The Game in 2008. Since then, he has also starred in the 2012 film Fire with Fire and his own first short film, Double Negative.

Despite both of their high-profile careers, Kerry has been open about her desire to keep their life out of the spotlight. She told Glamour in 2013: "I have girlfriends in this business who talk about their personal lives, and it works for them, and I love it. But not for me. I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life.

Kerry keeps her marriage and children out of the spotlight

"I've had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it. I was on the cover of a bridal magazine (Kerry appeared on InStyle Wedding in 2005 before ending her engagement to David Moscow in 2007)… But I couldn't just turn around and say, 'I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.' So I just thought, 'Ok, no more.'"

In 2016, Kerry addressed rumours that her marriage to Nnamdi was in trouble. "I don't talk about my personal life," she told E! News.

"That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumours about what's going on in my marriage, I don't refute them because I don't talk about my personal life."

