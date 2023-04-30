Royal wedding! Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is an ethereal royal bride in dramatic wedding dress

The daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa tied the knot in France on Saturday

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg was every inch a royal bride as she wed Nicolas Bagory in a stunning religious ceremony held at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France, on Saturday 29 April.

The newlyweds, who officially tied the knot at an intimate civil ceremony held at City of Luxembourg Town Hall a week prior, looked so in love in official photographs shared by the Grand Ducal court on Sunday. Princess Alexandra, 31, donned an ethereal bridal gown complete with elegant drapes of ivory satin.

The royal's bardot-style dress was elevated with a magical veil embellished with beading and pearlescent tulle. The royal wore her chocolate tresses in a Rapunzel-esque plait, teamed with a glittering halo tiara and regal pearl-drop earrings.

Her husband Nicolas looked equally dapper in suave pinstripe trousers and a traditional tailcoat in slate grey. The newlyweds tied the knot surrounded by their family, including Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and the bride's siblings Prince Guillaume, 40, Prince Felix, 38, Prince Louis, 36, and Prince Sébastien, 30.

PHOTOS: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses

Alexandra and Nicolas revealed their plans to marry in November 2022, with the Grand Ducal court sharing a stunning engagement photo that showed the loved-up couple cuddling as the princess showed off her sparkling ring.

She paired the diamond and gold accessory with a lilac square-neck top and a matching blazer as she cuddled up to her new fiancé, who wore a dark blue suit.

The official announcement translated to: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory.

"Born on November 11, 1988, Mr Bagory grew up in Brittany. After studying political science and classics, he now works in the creation of social and cultural projects. The wedding will take place in the spring.

"The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

DON'T MISS: 10 priciest royal weddings of all time – up to £75.5million

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.