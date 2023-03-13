Princess Iman's secret nod to husband Jameel with romantic lace wedding dress The Jordanian bride's wedding dress was designed by Dior

Princess Iman of Jordan kept her fans guessing about her wedding dress for eight months after announcing her engagement in July 2022 – and it didn't disappoint.

The 26-year-old royal, who is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II, tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on 12 March in a special bridal gown which paid tribute to her financier husband. Instead of choosing a Jordanian designer – like she did for her Henna pre-wedding party gown from Reema Dahbour – the bride was dressed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative director of Christian Dior. Take a closer look at her bridal gown in the video...

The partner of New York-based Venture Capital firm, Outbound Ventures, was born in Caracas, Venezuela to Greek parents, George Alexander Thermiótis and Maria Corina Hernández de Thermiótis. Royal fans at @royalfashionpolice pointed out that Jameel's grandfather was the owner of Dior in Venezuela, so Iman may have been making a deliberate nod to his family on her special day.

Both Princess Iman and Queen Rania wore Dior gowns to the royal wedding

Her mother Queen Rania also stepped out in a couture gown from Dior's AW22 collection, but hers featured flutter sleeves, a pleated skirt and a muted stone hue.

This follows on from Iman's sentimental Henna outfit, which saw her accessorise her gown with the Bruce Oldfield belt her mother wore on her own wedding day in 1993. In another nod to the mother of the bride, Iman also borrowed Rania's dazzling diamond tiara which was crafted by luxury jeweller Chaumet.

Princess Iman married Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on 12 March

The tiara secured Iman's embroidered floral veil in place, while she wore her brunette hair in an elegant updo with curled strands framing her face.

While Queen Rania chose to have an outfit change at her royal wedding, swapping her Bruce Oldfield collared coat and gown for a gold-embroidered strappy dress for the evening reception, photos have only shown Princess Iman in the one wedding dress. With Rania already sharing unseen photos of the big day, perhaps we can expect to see another outfit as more pictures and details are released.

