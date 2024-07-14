The most breathtaking photos from Lady Sarah Chatto's fairytale wedding

Congratulations are in order for Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the late Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, as she celebrates her 30th wedding anniversary with Daniel Chatto on Sunday.

The late Queen's niece looked breathtaking when she tied the knot with the British artist and former actor on 14 July 1994 in a comparatively low-key bridal gown at St Stephen Walbrook Church in London.

Join HELLO! in taking a look back at the best photos from their special day as the happy couple celebrated a milestone anniversary…

1/ 7 © Getty The bride arrives The then-Sarah Armstrong-Jones looked beautiful as she exited the car surrounded by her bridesmaids who, unusually, all wore white.



2/ 7 © Getty Last adjustments The crowds caught the first glimpse of her dress and beautiful veil as her attentive bridesmaids helped her adjust herself having exited the car. Lady Sarah wore a beautiful Jasper Conran gown with a corseted bodice, flowing skirt, and long sleeves. The bridesmaids, including a 13-year-old Zara Tindall, carried pink floral bouquets to match the floral adornments in their hair.

3/ 7 © Getty Queen Elizabeth arrives The Queen arrived looking splendid in a coral and white floral look with a matching hat and regal white gloves.



4/ 7 © Getty Princess Diana arrives The late Princess of Wales looked beautiful in navy blue with layered pearls to match the white collar of her blazer dress.



5/ 7 © Getty A beaming bride Lady Sarah beamed with pride as she shot a look at wellwishers over one shoulder as she entered the church. Her classic 90s white stilettos were revealed as she took her last steps as an unmarried woman.



6/ 7 © Getty The newly married couple The newlyweds were seen as they exited the church having said 'I do'. The groom wore a tail suit and well-wishers caught a glimpse of the bride's beautiful floral-adorned updo.



7/ 7 © Getty The mother-of-the-bride DISCOVER: King Charles' cousin Lady Sarah Chatto and husband Daniel enjoy rare date at Wimbledon's royal box ahead of wedding anniversary

Princess Margaret was a mother-of-the-bride in a pale blue ensemble with a coordinating hat and white open-toe heels.