Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Sarah Chatto: the best photos of from her fairytale wedding to Daniel Chatto
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
lady sarah and daniel chatto on wedding day and queen elizabeth in coral floral look© Getty

The most breathtaking photos from Lady Sarah Chatto's fairytale wedding

Princess Margaret's daughter celebrates her 30th wedding anniversary

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the late Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, as she celebrates her 30th wedding anniversary with Daniel Chatto on Sunday.

The late Queen's niece looked breathtaking when she tied the knot with the British artist and former actor on 14 July 1994 in a comparatively low-key bridal gown at St Stephen Walbrook Church in London.

Join HELLO! in taking a look back at the best photos from their special day as the happy couple celebrated a milestone anniversary…

1/7

Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones with her bridesmaids leaving car© Getty

The bride arrives

The then-Sarah Armstrong-Jones looked beautiful as she exited the car surrounded by her bridesmaids who, unusually, all wore white.

2/7

Lady Armstrong-Jones arrives with her bridesmaids, Lady Francis Armstrong-Jones, Zara Phillips and Tara Noble Singh© Getty

Last adjustments

The crowds caught the first glimpse of her dress and beautiful veil as her attentive bridesmaids helped her adjust herself having exited the car. Lady Sarah wore a beautiful Jasper Conran gown with a corseted bodice, flowing skirt, and long sleeves.

The bridesmaids, including a 13-year-old Zara Tindall, carried pink floral bouquets to match the floral adornments in their hair.

3/7

Queen Elizabeth waving in coral outfit© Getty

Queen Elizabeth arrives

The Queen arrived looking splendid in a coral and white floral look with a matching hat and regal white gloves.

4/7

Diana smiling in navy and white look© Getty

Princess Diana arrives

The late Princess of Wales looked beautiful in navy blue with layered pearls to match the white collar of her blazer dress.

5/7

Lady Sarah Armstrong Jones in bridal gown© Getty

A beaming bride

Lady Sarah beamed with pride as she shot a look at wellwishers over one shoulder as she entered the church. Her classic 90s white stilettos were revealed as she took her last steps as an unmarried woman.

6/7

Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones and her husband Daniel Chatto smile outside St Stephen Walbrook Church© Getty

The newly married couple

The newlyweds were seen as they exited the church having said 'I do'. The groom wore a tail suit and well-wishers caught a glimpse of the bride's beautiful floral-adorned updo.

7/7

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon at wedding© Getty

The mother-of-the-bride

DISCOVER: King Charles' cousin Lady Sarah Chatto and husband Daniel enjoy rare date at Wimbledon's royal box ahead of wedding anniversary

Princess Margaret was a mother-of-the-bride in a pale blue ensemble with a coordinating hat and white open-toe heels.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More