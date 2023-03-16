Princess Iman ditched iconic royal wedding tradition followed by Queen Rania Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie and more also followed this tradition

It's been several days since Princess Iman of Jordan walked down the aisle to Jameel Thermiotis on 12 March, but fans are still finding out more details about her big day, from her meaningful wedding dress to her seven-tiered cake. See a behind-the-scenes glimpse in the video.

However, they may not have spotted one crucial difference between the 26-year-old royal's big day and her mother's back in June 1993. Queen Rania wasn't afraid to show off her unique personality through her rebellious wedding outfit when she married King Abdullah II, choosing to ditch the traditional bridal tiara for a beautiful hair accessory.

The then-22-year-old bride, formerly known as Rania Al-Yassin, teamed her bold accessory with a stunning collared gown by British designer Bruce Oldfield. It featured a statement belt – which was recently recycled by her daughter Princess Iman – and a full skirt with a gold embroidered trim.

The metallic theme continued into the evening, which saw the royal change into another gorgeous gold and ivory creation from the same designer. While it boasted a similar ballgown skirt, this one was a satin wrap-over style, alongside a V-neck embellished bodice and thick straps.

Queen Rania changed out of her collared bridal gown and into a strappy embroidered frock on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Princess Iman has only been pictured in one wedding dress – a lace-trimmed creation by Dior, which may have been chosen as a subtle tribute to her husband's family. This is unlike several royal brides who have stepped out in multiple bridal outfits, including the Princess of Wales who swapped her Alexander McQueen gown for a belted satin frock, and Princess Eugenie who ditched her bridal white Peter Pilotto dress for a romantic blush Zac Posen evening gown.

However, it's possible that the Jordanian Princess had a second wedding dress that hasn't yet been revealed.

Princess Iman looked stunning in her lacy Dior wedding dress

Iman teamed her outfit with a trailing veil, which suffered a mishap at the hands of her young bridesmaid, which was secured in place with a tiara borrowed from her mother.

