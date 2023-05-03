The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' fitness trainer wife Lisa is so toned in backless wedding dress

Some brides choose to focus on their health and fitness in the lead-up to their wedding day, but that wasn't a priority for Jay Blades' wife Lisa Zbozen since she is already a fitness trainer!

The Repair Shop star got married to Lisa in Barbados back in November 2022, but she reminisced about their wedding by sharing a new video of them exchanging vows. Jay looked delighted as he finished his romantic words, gazing lovingly at his bride who had her back to the camera which perfectly highlighted her toned trapezius muscles.

"The most perfect day," she captioned the clip, and fans were quick to comment on the obvious affection between the newlyweds. "Just the look in Jay's eyes to you, it's easy to see it was a perfect day. A day to cherish," wrote one, while a second added: "Awwww, Jay looked chuffed to bits and no wonder!!!! I can see the love in his eyes for you."

The angle offered a new look at the back of Lisa's wedding dress from Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham, which she previously admitted was much more "oversized" than the slip dress she had in mind. When she sat down with HELLO! following her exotic wedding, she revealed she fell in love with the Adriana silk dress which boasts a deep V-neck bodice, a low back finished with a bow and a wide train.

"My friend said you’ll know instantly when you put the right dress on," explained Lisa. "When I tried this dress on, even though I thought it was way too oversized for our ceremony, I just thought: 'This is it. This is the one.'"

With her curled hair styled in an effortless updo, Lisa added a long veil, a sentimental pearl bracelet and a bouquet of yellow and white flowers. She kept it casual by ditching wedding shoes to go barefoot while Jay looked dapper in a black linen suit from Isabel Benenato and his trademark flat cap.

After exchanging vows in the garden of the five-bedroom beachfront Onyx villa, the newlyweds enjoyed dinner at the restaurant Lone Star, where they had a cup of tea followed by shrimps and sea bass.

They were joined by just 15 of their closest friends and family, which didn't include Lisa's ill father or Jay's three children Zola, Dior and Levi who were absent due to other commitments.

Following their unconventional wedding, which saw them begin their day with a couple's workout before celebrating without any wedding decorations, Jay and Lisa admitted they plan to celebrate with the rest of their family and friends – including The Repair Shop team – in 2023.

