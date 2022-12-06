The Repair Shop star Jay Blades' bride's last-minute change of heart with 'oversized' wedding dress The couple spilt their wedding secrets to HELLO!

Restoration expert Jay Blades, known for his expertise on The Repair Shop, and his now-wife Lisa Zbozen changed several aspects of their wedding throughout the planning stage, from their destination to their outfits.

After hoping to host a big wedding celebration in the UK, only to find they couldn't source a large enough venue, they changed tack and opted for a very intimate ceremony in the Caribbean with a guest list of just 15. To tie in with the small celebration, which took place at a beachfront villa in Barbados on 22 November, fitness trainer Lisa wanted a minimalist wedding dress and went shopping with a slip dress in mind.

However, when she sat down with HELLO! following her exotic wedding, she revealed that all changed when she found her "oversized" gown at Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham – which she teased a look at weeks before her nuptials.

A far cry from a slip dress, Lisa fell in love with the Adriana silk dress which boasts a deep V-neck bodice, a low back finished with a bow and a wide train. With her curled hair styled in an effortless updo, she added a long veil, a sentimental pearl bracelet and a bouquet of yellow and white flowers.

Lisa opted for a silk V-neck gown for her Barbados wedding with Jay. Photo: Aniya Emtage Photography

"My friend said you’ll know instantly when you put the right dress on," explained Lisa. "When I tried this dress on, even though I thought it was way too oversized for our ceremony, I just thought: 'This is it. This is the one.'"

Jay was equally as impressed with the gown, as he sweetly opened up about his reaction after catching sight of his bride for the first time. "When I first saw her, I thought: 'Wow.' I hadn’t seen the dress and it was just perfection. She looked so classy and beautiful," said Jay, who looked dapper in a black linen suit from Isabel Benenato and his trademark flat cap.

The couple honeymooned in Barbados following their wedding

While Lisa's father wasn't able to attend due to ill health and Jay's daughter Zola and sons Dior and Levi were absent due to other commitments, the couple admitted they plan to celebrate with the rest of their family and friends – including The Repair Shop team – in 2023.

