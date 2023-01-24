Jay Blades' bride Lisa's dazzling wedding gift made by The Repair Shop star The Repair Shop's Richard Talman played an important role

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades ensured his wedding and the weeks leading up to it were very sentimental for himself and his wife Lisa Zbozen, but she has revealed she also had a few thoughtful surprises for him.

The fitness star, who shares workout videos on THEWKOUT, posted a few updates on her Instagram wedding reel following their intimate nuptials in Barbados on 22 November Barbados, including the gift she asked Jay's fellow TV star to prepare for him.

"My wedding gift to @jaybladesmbe," she wrote next to a video of Master Goldsmith Richard Talman handcrafting a pair of unique cufflinks.

Made in the same "imperfect" gold textured effect as the couple's wedding rings, which Richard also created, the cufflinks featured an unusual shape with a small clear gemstone adding a touch of sparkle.

Lisa and Jay's gold wedding rings were also created by Richard Talman

"Working with someone else’s visions is one of the most rewarding experiences once the piece comes to life. Whilst I design a lot of my pieces from scratch myself, these 18ct gold cufflinks were the vision of Lisa who wanted a special wedding gift for her husband (and my Repair Shop Foreman) Jay.

"She simply told me exactly how the final piece should look and left the mechanical side to me. Thanks for entrusting me to bring this idea to life!" Richard captioned the video, and it wasn't long before Jay praised his handiwork, commenting: "Absolutely beautiful and I wear them with pride."

Jay had previously asked Richard to help bring to life Lisa's gorgeous engagement ring – a round-cut diamond flanked by marquise diamond clusters – back in December 2021, as well as their wedding rings.

The couple chose to have sentimental birthstones hidden on the inside of their gold bands – a purple amethyst that represented Jay's February birthday, a blue topaz that symbolised Lisa's special day in November, and a third red ruby for July which she said was "our stone."

In another heartfelt touch, Lisa revealed: "Jay's put my mum's name inside my wedding ring," as she showed off the engraved name, Patricia.

