Exclusive: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades and bride Lisa in tears during 'emotional' tropical wedding

Emotions were high at Jay Blades' wedding with Lisa Zbozen, which took place on 22 November at the beachfront Onyx villa in Barbados – the same place where Jay proposed in 2021.

The Repair Shop star and the fitness trainer sat down with HELLO! to reminisce about their big day, and they revealed they each had their own tearful moment for different reasons. Lisa confessed that Jay rarely cries, but he "really got emotional" as they exchanged vows at the five-bedroom villa in front of around 15 guests.

"The thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows," he recalled. "It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that’s when it hit me. I was like: 'We’re really getting married now.' That’s the only time I really got emotional."

Meanwhile, Lisa's emotions were for those who couldn't be there to celebrate with them, including her father who is currently ill and stayed at home alongside her sister. She managed to speak to them on her special day via FaceTime, which left her close to tears until she walked down the aisle to Jay.

Speaking of her video chats with her family and close friends, she said: "I turned the cameras on and instantly my sister started crying and then they all did.

Jay and Lisa opened up about their emotional Barbados wedding with HELLO!

"I was thinking: 'Please don’t cry,' as I had all this make-up on. But then, when I saw Jay, I instantly felt calm and thought: 'I’m okay. Jay’s here, everything's good.'"

Although Jay's daughter Zola with ex-wife Jade and sons Dior and Levi from his former relationships were also absent from the intimate ceremony due to other commitments, his mother Barbara lives nearby and was able to attend.

She was joined by his "second mother" Thelma Dunlop, her husband and Jay's father figure Cass Burnett, their son and best man Gerald Bailey, and his five-year-old daughter Beaux, who acted as a bridesmaid.

The Repair Shop star's mother lives in Barbados, where he hosted his wedding

The couple's love story began on social media and they got engaged in November 2021. They had originally thought they would get married in the UK, but after struggling with a big guest list they chose a smaller event in the Caribbean.

"My mother Barbara lives in Barbados so rather than bring her over, we came to her," Jay explained. "The island is very dear to me; it’s a place where I feel comfortable and can get away from everything." Following their outdoor ceremony, they had photos on the beach and a meal at the Lone Star restaurant.

