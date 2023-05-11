Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause weds G Flip in surprise reveal

Chrishell has married the Australian musician one year after dating

You may know Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, but now she's making headlines for a different reason - she's married to Australian musician G Flip.

The surprising revelation came via an Instagram reel posted by the 41-year-old, featuring heartwarming snippets of the couple's moments together, ending with an image of their wedding.

Chrishell captioned it, "Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

The reel was set to G Flip's new song "I'll Be Your Man," which they penned about Chrishell.

The pair first crossed paths on Halloween in 2021, both in relationships at the time. G Flip recounted the aftermath of their initial meeting on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast:

"We were both with our ex-partners then... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff."

Chrishell confirmed their budding romance during the Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip.

“They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she revealed, "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She further shared how their connection deepened during the filming of G Flip's music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE," where they portrayed a tumultuous love story.

G Flip proudly mentioned that 80% of the crew on set for the video were queer, reflecting their commitment to representation in their work.

The couple's first real-life romantic spark ignited at a party in Stause's L.A. home in February 2022.

G Flip recalled the night: "Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing." the reality TV star admitted she initially identified as straight but found herself irresistibly drawn to G Flip, "I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head," she told Vogue Australia.

Navigating a long-distance relationship between Los Angeles and Australia, the couple has shared their journey publicly, with Chrishell visiting Australia multiple times and G Flip spending considerable time on the West Coast.

They've attended high-profile events like the GLAAD Media Awards, and recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Chrishell's Instagram tribute to their anniversary included a picture of G Flip holding a large bouquet of roses with the caption, "Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy Happy anniversary @gflip."

Chrishell and G Flip share a special connection

G Flip reciprocated the love by posting a picture of Stause at a party, captioned "365 days adoring you @chrishellstause."

Fans can expect to see more of the couple in the upcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset, premiering May 19 on Netflix.

Despite the excitement of their blossoming love, the couple has also faced their share of criticism and trolling.

Chrishell has faced trolling

Chrishell admitted, "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments."

In a teaser trailer for Selling Sunset, Chrishell boldly addresses her critics, "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis... but I'm having an awakening."

