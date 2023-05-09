Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens reveal surprising detail of second wedding

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 26, delighted her fans with a unique twist at her recent Mexico wedding to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

In a fun-filled destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, the couple indulged not in one, but two special wedding cakes - one traditional and another from Dairy Queen!

The gold medalist, known for her spectacular routines, shared a wedding recap on her Instagram Story, capturing several heartwarming moments and impressive details.

Among these was a glimpse of a simple yet charming white ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, complete with elegant piping and cursive calligraphy bearing the name: "The Owens."

"Grooms cake," she captioned the clip. "Per his request: ice cream cake. Everyone raved about it & it was from Dairy Queen lolz."

"Nobu actually made our big main cake — it was red velvet," Simone revealed to Vogue. "It was so stunning and delicious."

The traditional wedding cake, a majestic seven-tiered confection with exquisite ruffle detailing, was crowned with a gold "S" and "J" topper in honor of their initials.

Alongside this, the Dairy Queen cake served as the "groom's cake," a request from Owens himself.

In a heartwarming Instagram video shared in March, the couple were seen practicing their cake cutting skills, preparing for the big day. Simone’s wedding recap confirms that their trial run paid off.

The couple were seen dancing and celebrating in front of their beautifully designed cakes, with Simone humorously noting: "We cut the cake & we were cuttin up."

From the stunning outdoor reception adorned with champagne, gold and white décor, and breathtaking florals, to the lively after-party featuring a tray of tequila shots, The couple's wedding was a joyous celebration.

With 144 guests cheering, the love in the air was palpable, and the ceremony turned out to be a beautiful, dreamy affair.

The ceremony took place on the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos, complete with a live cellist performance.

Simone dazzled in four different outfits throughout the day, including a custom version of Galia Lahav's Gimaya gown.

The petite gymnast admitted that she initially had concerns about wearing a ball gown, but the dress turned out to be the perfect choice, complete with a leg slit to add the illusion of length to her frame.

However, the "most magical" moment, was when whales unexpectedly leapt from the water during the ceremony. "Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started," she explained.

"Whale season is over, by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married—which is good luck!—and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!"

Despite the whirlwind of joy, Simone confessed: "I'm so sad it's all over. I want to do it again. We had the best night of our lives. It was a 12 out of 10!"

