Pierce Brosnan feels 'weak' in 22-year marriage with wife Keely

You'll struggle to find a Hollywood couple more in love than Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith. After 22 years of marriage, they still seem just as enamoured with one another as the day they met in 1994.

The James Bond actor has made a few gushing comments about the journalist and filmmaker over the years, including crediting her for helping him grieve for his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

© Getty Images Pierce gushed over his "strong" wife, whom he married in 2001

In an interview with Closer in 2018, Pierce described Keely as a "strong woman" and admitted he feels "weak" around her. "I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day," he said. "When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without."

He continued: "I’m one of those guys who believes you need a strong woman in your life.

"I found a great woman in Keely. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

Inside Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith's first date

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely began dating in 1994 (pictured in 1995)

The couple met on 8 April 1994 at a party in Mexico where Keely went to interview Cheers star Ted Danson.

Keely recalled that Pierce "had a mischievous sparkle" at their first meeting, and said their romantic first date included chatting for hours under the stars while fireworks went off overhead.

When did Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith get married?

The pair got married on 4 August 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland. Keely wore a Princess Kate-esque dress with long lace sleeves and pearl drop earrings, fastening her dark hair in a half-up style to secure her long veil.

Pierce also looked suave in a black suit with a cream waistcoat and a blue silk tie, finished with his thick dark hair slicked back – a look that wouldn't be out of place for his 007 character.

How many children do Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith have?

© Photo: Getty Images Pierce and Keely share two sons

Pierce and Keely welcomed two children before their wedding – their first child Dylan Thomas Brosnan was born in 1997 while Paris Beckett was born four years later.

Pierce also shares son Sean with his late wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, and he adopted Cassie's two older children Charlotte and Chris. Charlotte sadly also died of ovarian cancer in June 2013 aged 41.

