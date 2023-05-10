Sia is a vintage goddess in pink wedding dress for private Italian wedding

Sia is a notoriously private person, refusing to show her face in her music videos and keeping her love life out of the public eye, so it comes as no surprise that she chose to keep her wedding very intimate.

The Cheap Thrills hitmaker and her partner Dan Bernad headed to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding venue on the Italian coast, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino. The newlyweds were joined by just four guests as they exchanged vows in a candlelit ceremony surrounded by romantic pink flowers.

© Getty Sia often hides her face with her iconic wigs

Photos show Sia chose a vintage blush wedding dress covered with lace with a high neckline, cropped sleeves, pearl buttons running down the front and a figure-hugging silhouette with a fishtail skirt. The Australian singer and songwriter wore her blonde hair in a chic high bun with the front section styled in a 1920s wave and added a pastel pink lace-trimmed veil.

In the absence of her classic long-fringed wig to hide her face, Sia showed off her glamorous makeup, including dewy skin, pink cheeks and bright red lipstick.

Her groom Dan equally took the opportunity to show off his personality with his wedding outfit, which consisted of a pale blue suit with a satin cummerbund and a matching bow tie.

When did Sia begin dating Dan Bernad?

© Instagram Sia has only shared one rare photo of her partner

Sia has not revealed any details about how or when she met Dan Bernad, but they were spotted attending the theatre together in December 2021.

That came just one year after the Chandelier singer had committed to being single, stating her reason was that she was devoting her time to her two 18-year-old boys she adopted in 2019.

© Instagram Sia was not wearing an engagement ring in an Instagram photo shared shortly before her wedding

"I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship," she told GQ in January 2020.

Who was Sia's first husband?

Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang from August 2014 until December 2016. The pair tied the knot at her Palm Springs home two months after Lang revealed their engagement on Instagram.

© Getty Sia showed off her engagement ring from Erik Anders Lang in June 2014

He shared a red carpet photo of the pair with Sia's hand on his chest, showing off a delicate gold band. "That's an engagement ring folks," the filmmaker wrote.

However, they split after just two years with her rep telling People: "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple.

"We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment."

