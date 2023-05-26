Watch the royal family looking uncomfortable during Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

See the moment that King Charles, Prince William and Co had the same look on their faces

It's been five years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in front of the royal family, with the rest of the world watching on, but did you notice this slightly awkward moment?

You may recall that Bishop Michael Curry gave an enthusiastic sermon lasting 14 minutes, and a hilarious video shared by fan account @fifi_loves_the_waleses shows the look on everyone's faces as the address stretched on.

Prince William had a smile on his face, while the then-Prince Charles decided to look down during the chat. Princess Kate held it together with a pursed smile and Zara Tindall was left open-mouthed during the moment.

"The pastor was going to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime moment. All of them have heavy eyelids. Charles couldn't hang on," commented on fans on the clip. Another added: "It’s Zara Tindal’s face that gets me." A third joked: "I'm surprise Prince Philip didn't cut it short," as he was known for his no-nonsense attitude.

© Getty Charles offering his arm to Doria Ragland and Queen Consort Camilla after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018 and their evening wedding reception was held at Frogmore House.

The bride changed from her Givenchy dress which boasted a bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves into a slinky halterneck gown by Stella McCartney.

Meghan switched up her evening look

Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries was another chance for us to relive their iconic wedding day, and we even got to see never-before-seen photos and moments from their special day.

In one sweet moment, the newlyweds posed on a balcony inside the wedding venue while enjoying a glass of fizz. Meghan Markle could be seen raising a glass while her husband Harry pointed towards the camera.

Charles kissed Meghan on the cheek

A black-and-white photograph of Prince Harry raising a toast during his wedding speech was also included in the show. His new wife Meghan could be seen in the background of the shot, looking emotional as her husband addressed their guests.

Another delicate moment included, Prince Charles kissing his new daughter-in-law on the cheek after the ceremony. They had a very close bond at the time, with Charles even walking Meghan down the aisle as her dad was not in attendance.

As well as the royals, A-listers were out in force for the monumental occasion and they have since spoken out about the day.

Oprah attended the royal wedding in 2018

Oprah Winfrey wrote about her experience of the royal wedding in a piece in O, The Oprah Magazine.

She penned: "I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. It literally took my breath away. I exclaimed out loud to no-one in particular: 'Whoa! This right here is a whole 'nother level!'

Elton has a close bond with the royals

"And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment. The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design."

Elton John's husband, David Furnish also enjoyed himself, saying: "What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that's what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day."

