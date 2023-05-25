13 royal wedding reactions caught on camera: From Princess Kate's joy to Prince Harry's grimace

Most royal wedding photos show the bride and groom and their guests smiling politely for the cameras, but there are a few odd moments when they lose control and pull a funny face. From Prince Philip crying with laughter to Prince Harry grimacing and Princess Kate struggling to hide her excitement, we've rounded up some of the reactions you missed at royal weddings.
113
Something had tickled Mike Tindall as he arrived at Canongate Kirk ahead of his wedding with Zara, as he was spotted cackling as he turned away from his groomsmen, who also had grins spread across their faces.
213
We're not sure what got Prince Harry grimacing at his father King Charles' wedding to Queen Camilla, but his concerned face seemed to amuse the late Queen Elizabeth. Perhaps they shared a private joke!
313
Sarah, Duchess of York loved the cameras at her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding with Jack Brooksbank, pointing a finger towards the crowds as she made her way inside St. George's Chapel.
The Princess of Wales looked thrilled as she rode in her Aston Martin Volante wedding car with her new husband Prince William. We wonder if the noise of the car drowned out her whooping.
513
Princess Anne made an immediate impression as she got out of the car at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding in 2011, smiling and raising her eyebrows at something out of shot.
613
Prince Philip was forced to wipe tears from his eyes while chuckling at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's big day in 2019.
713
Two very different reactions were caught on camera at Peter and Autumn Phillips' nuptials – while Zara frowned and looked concerned, her cousin Harry cracked a smile.
813
Who can forget cheeky bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem? She frowned and covered her ears from the noise of the crowds while newlyweds William and Kate shared a kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
913
Mother-of-the-bride Sarah Ferguson was spotted once again waving her fists in celebration and grinning.
1013
Princess Charlene was left in tears at her royal wedding, later admitting she was overwhelmed by the celebrations. She wiped tears from her eyes as she emerged from Sainte Devote church after their religious wedding ceremony.
1113
Queen Camilla's son-in-law Harry Lopes cheered and whooped in joy after marrying Laura Parker Bowles in 2006 – how sweet!
1213
Something had confused young bridesmaid Princess Anne – look at that frown!
1313
The Queen couldn't hide her joy at her son Prince Edward's wedding with Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.