13 royal wedding reactions caught on camera: From Princess Kate's joy to Prince Harry's grimace

Most royal wedding photos show the bride and groom and their guests smiling politely for the cameras, but there are a few odd moments when they lose control and pull a funny face. From Prince Philip crying with laughter to Prince Harry grimacing and Princess Kate struggling to hide her excitement, we've rounded up some of the reactions you missed at royal weddings.

1 13 © Getty Something had tickled Mike Tindall as he arrived at Canongate Kirk ahead of his wedding with Zara, as he was spotted cackling as he turned away from his groomsmen, who also had grins spread across their faces.

2 13 © Getty We're not sure what got Prince Harry grimacing at his father King Charles' wedding to Queen Camilla, but his concerned face seemed to amuse the late Queen Elizabeth. Perhaps they shared a private joke!

3 13 © Getty Sarah, Duchess of York loved the cameras at her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding with Jack Brooksbank, pointing a finger towards the crowds as she made her way inside St. George's Chapel. DON'T MISS: DJ Idris Elba's seriously unexpected outfit to party at Prince Harry's wedding

4 13 © Getty The Princess of Wales looked thrilled as she rode in her Aston Martin Volante wedding car with her new husband Prince William. We wonder if the noise of the car drowned out her whooping.

5 13 © Getty Princess Anne made an immediate impression as she got out of the car at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding in 2011, smiling and raising her eyebrows at something out of shot.

6 13 © Getty Prince Philip was forced to wipe tears from his eyes while chuckling at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's big day in 2019.

7 13 © Getty Two very different reactions were caught on camera at Peter and Autumn Phillips' nuptials – while Zara frowned and looked concerned, her cousin Harry cracked a smile.

8 13 © Getty Who can forget cheeky bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem? She frowned and covered her ears from the noise of the crowds while newlyweds William and Kate shared a kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

9 13 © Getty Mother-of-the-bride Sarah Ferguson was spotted once again waving her fists in celebration and grinning.

10 13 © Getty Princess Charlene was left in tears at her royal wedding, later admitting she was overwhelmed by the celebrations. She wiped tears from her eyes as she emerged from Sainte Devote church after their religious wedding ceremony.

11 13 © Getty Queen Camilla's son-in-law Harry Lopes cheered and whooped in joy after marrying Laura Parker Bowles in 2006 – how sweet!

12 13 © Getty Something had confused young bridesmaid Princess Anne – look at that frown!

13 13 © Getty The Queen couldn't hide her joy at her son Prince Edward's wedding with Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

