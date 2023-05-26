Prince Harry's sweetest father-daughter moments with Princess Lilibet

June marks a special month for the Duke of Sussex and his daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Lilibet, who was named after Prince Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will turn two on 4 June, while the Duke will celebrate Father's Day on 18 June.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children – Archie, four, and Lilibet are growing up out of the public eye, Harry and Meghan shared a behind-the-scenes look at their family life in their Netflix documentary and in Harry's memoir, Spare.

HELLO! takes a look at the sweetest moments between Harry and Lilibet.

Lilibet's birth

Harry described the moment he helped to bring his daughter into the world during her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June 2021.

He wrote: "When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw."

SEE: Prince Archie's predicted similarities to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are uncanny

© Netflix Lilibet was born in Santa Barbara on 4 June 2021

The Duke later added: "I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I'd seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn't see anything. I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don't be, don’t be, all will be well. I'll keep you safe."

The Sussexes previously shared an adorable black and white photograph of Harry kissing his newborn daughter in their docuseries.

Lilibet's first Christmas

The first official image of Lilibet was released on Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card in 2021.

The six-month-old giggled as she was held up by mum Meghan, while Harry was pictured beaming at his daughter.

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

Lilibet's first birthday

The Sussexes celebrated Lilibet's first birthday in the UK as they flew to London for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. While the children were not pictured publicly, Harry and Meghan released a sweet snap of the birthday girl, taken by friend and photographer, Misan Harriman, as she celebrated her special day at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet pictured on her first birthday

When the Netflix documentary was released, the couple shared footage from Lilibet's birthday party, showing proud dad Harry lighting the candle on a pink tiered cake as guests sang Happy Birthday. See the sweet moment below…

WATCH: Harry, Meghan and Archie celebrate Lilibet's 1st birthday

Another snap shows the family-of-four in the gardens at Frogmore, with little Lilibet being carried on her dad's shoulders, as Meghan smiles and looks on.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage

Harry reading to Archie and Lilibet

The Netflix docuseries showed plenty of sweet family moments, from Harry playing football with Archie to father and son spotting Hummingbirds in the garden of their Montecito home.

© Netflix Harry reading to Archie and Lilibet

Another heartwarming snapshot shows Lilibet sitting on her father's lap, with Archie snuggled into his dad's shoulder, as Harry reads his children a bedtime story.

LISTEN: Prince Albert of Monaco reveals why he wasn't allow to give King Charles a gift on his coronation

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.