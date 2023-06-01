Smiling Queen Rania is a glam mother-of-the-groom for Prince Hussein's royal wedding

The Jordanian royal was pictured at Zahran Palace for her son's wedding

Less than three months after Princess Iman's wedding with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, Queen Rania is watching yet another of her children tie the knot.

The Jordanian royal attended her son Crown Prince Hussein's wedding with Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday 1 June alongside the likes of her husband King Abdullah II, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina, and First Lady Jill Biden.

© RHC JO Queen Rania looked radiant in a black Dior 2022 gown

As mother-of-the-groom, Queen Rania ensured she looked suitably striking yet elegant to prevent upstaging her new daughter-in-law. The royal welcomed guests to the palace in a black floor-length gown from the Dior 2022 collection gown with long sleeves and cream lace embroidery around the cuffs, neckline and down her back. She teamed it with gold drop earrings and a neutral beige clutch.

Beauty-wise, Rania looked radiant with her usual buttery complexion, smokey eyeshadow and lashings of mascara, styling her brunette hair in a curled updo.

Queen Rania greeted guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding

It was a very different ensemble from the mother-of-the-bride dress she wore in March for Iman's wedding. To celebrate the momentous day, the 52-year-old stepped out at Beit Al-Urdon Palace in Amman, Jordan in a long, stone-hued dress from Dior's Fall 2022 Couture collection complete with floaty sleeves with her hair styled in immaculate waves.

See her tearful moment at Iman's wedding in the clip below...

WATCH: Queen Rania shares emotional wedding video for Princess Iman

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif will have an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan on Thursday. Around 140 guests will be in attendance at the nuptials.

The newlyweds will then travel from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace in a procession known as the Red Motorcade. The Motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

Queen Rania wore a stunning powder blue dress at Rajwa-Al-Saif's Henna party

Unlike their daytime reception, this celebration is expected to see 1,700 guests gather for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

© Royal Hashemite Court The royal described her future daughter-in-law as "the perfect answer to all my prayers for him"

After the main reception, a wedding banquet will take place at Al Husseiniya Palace, which will be attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

Earlier this month, Queen Rania hosted a beautiful Henna party for her daughter-in-law Rajwa at the Royal Hashemite Court's Madareb Bani Hashem. Rania stunned in a powder blue custom gown by Saiid Kobeisy which boasted tonal vertical embellishments, elegant floaty sleeves and a flattering wraparound waist adornment.

Rania made a speech during the ceremony that left Rajwa tearful

In an emotional speech, the queen described Rajwa as "the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be", adding that she is as precious to her as her daughters Princesses Iman and Salma.

© Handout The couple announced their engagement in August 2022

