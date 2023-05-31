Queen Letizia's red hot wedding guest dress and green eyeliner break all the royal rules

Queen Letizia of Spain has a wardrobe full of understated outfits for her outings with her husband King Felipe, but she chose a very eye-catching gown for Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's wedding.

Back in May 2004, Letizia left Copenhagen Cathedral arm-in-arm with her then-fiance following the ceremony, and she was the ultimate lady in red. She wore a full-length gown with a straight strapless neckline and sheer sleeves which she paired with pointed-toe heels and an embellished clutch.

To finish off her glamorous wedding guest look, she wore her brunette hair – which featured soft caramel highlights – in Hollywood waves secured in an updo and added a pop of ruby lipstick that accentuated her ensemble. Long lashes and soft blusher added to her natural beauty, while some snaps even appeared to show an emerald green eyeliner along her lash line, but it's not clear if that's just the lighting.

© A. Jones/J. Whatling/J. Parker/M Letizia wore her hair in Hollywood waves and added glam makeup

Considering royals often wear knee-length dresses in pastel hues – such as the ones Letizia rocked to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg's nuptials – and keep their makeup neutral, Letizia's look was a bold departure from protocol.

© Pascal Le Segretain Felipe and his then-fiancee were pictured at Copenhagen Cathedral

The night before, Letizia revealed her love of the cherry hue by stepping out at the Royal Theater in Copenhagen for a gala performance in a red pencil skirt and an off-the-shoulder silver jacket covered with yellow and red floral embroidery.

© CLAUS FISKER The former journalist wore a red and grey ensemble the night before the wedding in 2004

The Danish royal and the Australian native met at a Sydney pub called The Slip Inn when the city hosted the Olympics in 2000 and Frederik was relaxing with the Danish sailing team. Mary later admitted that she didn't know who the royal was at their initial meeting.

"The first time we met we shook hands. I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are'?" Mary revealed in a 2005 interview.

© Scott Barbour Crown Princess Mary showed off her engagement ring in 2003

After months of a long-distance relationship that included letters and phone calls, she decided to move to Denmark in December 2001. In October 2003, the couple got engaged and Mary showed off her ruby and diamond engagement ring that paid tribute to the national colours of Denmark.

They exchanged vows on 14 May 2004, which saw the royal bride wear a boatneck style gown designed by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank. Made of duchesse satin, the gown featured a 19ft train which she teamed with a delicate antique lace veil once worn by Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden and a diamond wedding tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe.

© Pascal Le Segretain Crown Princess Mary looked stunning in an Uffe Frank wedding dress

Meanwhile, Frederik wore his military uniform and Mary's Scottish father, mathematician John Donaldson, wore a traditional kilt.

Since then, the couple have welcomed four children: Prince Christian, born in 2005; Princess Isabella, born in 2007; and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who arrived in 2011.

