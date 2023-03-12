Princess Iman of Jordan's fairytale royal wedding – best photos Queen Rania's daughter tied the knot

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest daughter, Princess Iman bint Abdullah, looked every inch the beautiful bride as she tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated wedding was broadcast live via Jordan TV News.

Princess Iman, 26, looked breathtaking in her gorgeous white wedding dress which featured a full skirt, a sheer lace panel, and lace-cuffed sleeves.

She styled her locks into a beautiful bun and finished off her look with a sparkling tiara and a sweeping, embroidered veil adorned with intricate flowers.

As for her bridal bouquet, the royal walked down the aisle with a simple posy of white flowers.



Jameel, 28, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a smart three-piece suit.

For the special occasion, Queen Rania wore a gorgeous stone-hued dress complete with floaty, capped sleeves. She styled her brunette tresses in sleek waves and finished off her look with a diamond-encrusted bracelet and a baby blue clutch bag.

Princess Iman looked stunning in her breath-taking dress

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's engagement on 6 July 2022.

The official announcement read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family.

The ceremony was filled with love

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness."

Queen Rania was every inch the doting mum during the moving ceremony

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

Iman's train was incredible

The royal looked radiant at her henna party

Jameel, meanwhile, was born in Venezuela to Greek parents and is a co-founder and partner of New York-based Venture Capital firm, Outbound Ventures.

Queen Rania with her daughter Princess Iman

Princess Iman's big day comes in the wake of her stunning pre-wedding celebration. Earlier this week, the royal attended a special henna party alongside family and friends. For the special occasion, Princess Iman donned an embroidered silk chiffon dress by Jordanian-Palestinian designer, Reema Dabhour.

The royal's mother Queen Rania perfectly captured the magical evening in a series of photographs which were later shared to Instagram. Paying tribute to her daughter, she sweetly penned: "So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday."

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a sweet moment earlier in the week

While not much is known about Princess Iman's wedding day outfit, some royal fans believe the Princess will opt to wear a beautiful diamond tiara previously worn by her mother.

As for her wedding dress, if Iman's engagement portraits are anything to go by, the Jordanian royal will likely opt for something simple and elegant. The fashion-forward Princess' favourite designers include Bottega Veneta, Roksanda and Alexander McQueen.

