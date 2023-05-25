DJ Idris Elba's seriously unexpected outfit to party at Prince Harry's wedding

Idris Elba shocked fans by revealing he was asked to DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private wedding reception in May 2018, but perhaps even more surprising was his choice of outfit.

While the Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in her second wedding dress – a halterneck Stella McCartney gown – and Prince Harry chose a classic black suit to party with friends and family, Idris was pictured in a very casual ensemble.

He was spotted leaning over the raised platform to chat with Harry, shaking his hand in the process. The Luther actor wore a maroon polo top with a gold watch and headphones perched on his head. Idris had clearly changed for the reception, as he was previously spotted at the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with his wife Sabrina wearing a black suit, white shirt and tie.

Idris has made a few rare comments about the royal wedding, including admitting Meghan's unexpected song request. During an appearance co-hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver, he was asked songs the guests were dancing to, to which he replied: “Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice."

© Netflix Idris was spotted in a casual polo top as he DJ'd at the wedding

Opening up about performing at the evening celebrations, he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the royal couple are "good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a good time, so there was a lot of pressure".

He added that it was the "most stressful" gig he's done, explaining: "This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding. This was like, you know, this wasn’t at the community hall, the reception. This was a big deal."

© Getty Idris Elba was one of many celebrity guests at the royal wedding

However, he clearly enjoyed the experience as he described it as "one of the highlights of my life". Speaking to The Observer, the star said: "Harry's a friend of mine," before joking that he knows him "just from round the way, haha! He's a neighborhood lad!"

He added: "I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure. It was a beautiful experience."

© Getty George Clooney, Serena Williams and Idris Elba were pictured inside St George's Chapel

Many royal fans had previously assumed it was the bride who had invited him to the royal wedding, especially considering his kind words for the Duchess.

Idris discussed his admiration for her as a member of the royal family. "Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of colour, is a role model," he explained to Sky News. "Of course, our society is one of mixed heritage and it's great to see Meghan within the royal family. It's great. And of course, she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards."

See inside Harry and Meghan's wedding reception...

© Netflix The pair were spotted dancing in their Netflix docuseries

© Netflix Meghan wore a backless Stella McCartney wedding dress and Harry wore a black suit

© Netflix Elton John performed at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception

© Netflix Doria Ragland stood at the very front as crowds gathered at Windsor Castle to listen to Elton's performance

© Netflix Harry and Meghan had an elderflower and lemon wedding cake

© Netflix The newlyweds watched fireworks at their wedding reception

