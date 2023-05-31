Jordan royal wedding: Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa's ceremony in full details

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania will play hosts as their eldest son Crown Prince Hussein ties the knot

Crown Prince Hussein will marry Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday 1 June, with the Jordan royal family set to host guests from overseas at the ceremony of the year.

The Royal Hashemite Court has shared further details about the nuptials, as King Abdullah II hosts a dinner for over 4,000 Jordanians over the country's festive national dish Mansaf on Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, Queen Rania hosted a beautiful Henna party for her daughter-in-law Rajwa at the Royal Hashemite Court's Madareb Bani Hashem.

In an emotional speech, the queen described Rajwa as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be”, adding that she is as precious to her as her daughters Princesses Iman and Salma.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania hosted the henna party for future daughter-in-law Rajwa

© Royal Hashemite Court Rania made a speech during the ceremony

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a white and gold dress, which is inspired by the traditional Najdi dress from Saudi Arabia and is said to combine elements from both Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Crown Prince Hussein's wedding comes less than three months after the marriage of his younger sister, Princess Iman, who tied the knot with Jameel Alexander "Jimmy" Thermiótis on 12 March.

Take a look back at the special day in the video below...

WATCH: Queen Rania shares beautiful wedding video for Princess Iman

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Jordan royal wedding.

Wedding ceremony

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif will be married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. Around 140 guests will be in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals and heads of state.

The newlyweds will then travel from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

MORE: Will the Prince and Princess of Wales attend Jordan royal wedding?

The Red Motorcade at Abdullah and Rania's wedding

© Getty King Abdullah married Queen Rania in 1993

The Red Motorcade is used on occasions of national importance, including the opening of Parliament, Army Day, Independence Day, and during official visits of heads of state. On these occasions, motorcade members and riders don full Jordanian military regalia and the national red and white checkered headdress, known in Arabic as the Shemagh.

The motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

Wedding reception

A wedding reception will take place at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests in attendance.

© Shutterstock Rajwa at her henna party ahead of her wedding

The bridal party will be treated to performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

The reception will conclude with the bride and groom cutting the wedding cake.

Wedding banquet

After the main reception, a wedding banquet will take place at Al Husseiniya Palace, which will be attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

© Getty Princess Iman's henna party took place at Al Husseiniya Palace

The palace says the banquet "will combine the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony".

Which royals will attend the Jordan royal wedding?

© Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will be among the royal guests

A number of foreign royals have confirmed their attendance at the nuptials in Amman, including:

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands

King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Princess Hisako and Princess Tsuguko of Japan

Prince Sebastien of Luxembourg

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden

Margareta and Prince Radu of Romania

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.