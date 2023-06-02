Inside Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts' dream fairytale wedding

In the idyllic setting of Cedar Lakes Estate in the Berkshires, a beautiful chapter was written in the love story of Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts. This stunning locale, which has always filled the couple with immense joy, was chosen to host their fairytale wedding on the weekend of May 19, 2023 pictured in Vogue.

Their journey together started back in January 2018, at the Dean Street Townhouse in London. The connection was immediate and palpable, with Bonnie stating to the outlet: "From the moment we first kissed, we knew we would get married." Over time, their bond strengthened while working on the movie adaptation of 'How to Build a Girl', a beautiful backdrop to a blossoming love.

The proposal was nothing short of magical. Amid a pandemic, after months apart, Bonnie created a breathtaking moment. Beanie’s childhood home was transformed into a sparkling wonderland, adorned with hundreds of mason jars and fairy lights.

Memorable snapshots of their life together, along with meaningful quotes and wooden signs indicating their significant places, graced the setting. Every friend in LA was invited to celebrate the occasion, making it a perfect reunion, a perfect moment out of time and space.

Fast forward to their wedding day, the couple kept their creative essence at the heart of the occasion, choosing an all-woman vendor team, including Amanda of Amanda Savory Events. The camp, a cherished place deeply intertwined with Beanie's family history and their love story, was a natural choice for their fairytale wedding.

A touch of whimsical fashion marked the Friday night before the wedding. Bonnie wore a custom Bode tuxedo adorned with a night sky embroidery, and the couple’s wedding crest was prominently displayed.

Her favourite A.A. Milne quote about love and friendship added a heartwarming detail to the ensemble. Beanie, on the other hand, chose a floral applique dress and Christian Louboutin platforms. Her hair was styled with a custom headband, and she wore her mother's diamond studs, a sentimental accessory to the ensemble.

When it came to the wedding day, the couple had something even more extraordinary planned. Gucci, the renowned luxury brand, was their designer of choice. Beanie remembers the conversation with her stylist, Erin Walsh. "She asked me, 'Beanie, it’s your wedding—what’s your dream?' and I said, 'Gucci!'"

They promptly got to work on creating the wedding dress of her dreams, incorporating Beanie's love for bows and a tribute to her mother's wedding dress from 1975. The final design was vintage yet modern, modest yet sexy, as Beanie described it, truly encapsulating her unique style and personality.

For Bonnie, they sought to redefine bridal suiting. The final pick was a suit modelled by none other than Julia Roberts. Tailored by Gucci's tailor Sam, it was a stylish, whimsical, and completely unexpected bridal outfit. Bonnie described the feeling of wearing it as if she had stepped out of a storybook.

