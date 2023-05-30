Sarah Snook's new baby, unexpected love story with her husband, and private family life – all we know

The Succession star announced her pregnancy at the show's premiere and confirmed the arrival of her first child during the show's finale

Sarah Snook's time on Succession as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy may be over, but off the screen and over on her personal life, her household is full of new beginnings.

Just as the critically-acclaimed HBO show came to an end after four seasons with a tense, fate-defining finale, the Australian-born actress revealed that she had given birth to her first child.

Sarah is married to fellow Australian and comedian Dave Lawson, who she married in 2021 in a private New York wedding after several years of friendship.

WATCH: Succession comes to an end

MORE: Sarah Snook's first project after Succession sounds seriously good

The two first met back in 2014, though they didn't become more than just friends until 2020. It was in fact the COVID-19 pandemic that sparked their romance, as the two fell in love while quarantining together in Melbourne.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," the first-time mom previously told Vogue Australia.

MORE: Succession fans disagree over meaning behind major moment in season finale

It was Sarah herself who proposed to Dave that they get married. She suggested they take their relationship to the next level on Halloween of 2020, and the two made it official a few months later in February of 2021 with an intimate wedding in her Brooklyn, New York backyard.

© Getty Sarah and Dave at the March 20 Succession premiere

Beyond his work as a comedian, Dave also is an actor and television personality, having kicked off his career with roles in various television commercials before joining Nickelodeon's Australian network as host of Saturday Nick Television. With the network, he was involved in shows such as Sarvo and Camp Orange, and he has also hosted the Australian Kids' Choice Awards, in 2008.

MORE: Succession's Brian Cox shares wild theory about the show's ending ahead of finale

MORE: 6 moments from the funeral in Succession episode 9 you might have missed

While Dave and Sarah's newborn is the actress' first child, it's the second for the former, who has a son from a previous relationship. Though little is known about his son or of the mom, he said on the Funny in Failure podcast: "I can't have regrets because I wouldn't have [my son]. It's that problem, if you go back in time and change one thing. A lot of it comes back to being a dad. If I change one thing… I wouldn't want to risk undoing that."

© Getty The star was glowing when she first announced her pregnancy

Sarah first announced her pregnancy at the New York premiere of Succession's fourth and final installment back on March 20th, when she showed up in a black body-con dress, highlighting her growing bump.

Fittingly, two months and ten nail-biting Succession episodes later, she announced the arrival of her baby on Instagram following the show's finale, as she wrote a tribute to its five-year run.

© Instagram Sarah cuddled with her newborn baby while watching the finale of Succession

She shared a photo of her television with her co-star and on-screen husband Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans on the screen, where the top of her baby's head is also in view. She wrote: "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

© Nina Westervelt Sarah's baby is her first

© Getty Sarah and co-star Matthew at the Succession premiere

© Getty The Roy kids and their father – Sarah, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin – at the Succession premiere

© Photo: Sky Three of the four Roy kids

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.