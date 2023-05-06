Princess Kate’s coronation headpiece was completely unexpected, here’s why

The coronation of King Charles III was a spectacle of royal jewellery moments.

But none shone as brightly as Princess Kate’s dazzling floral headpiece she wore instead of a tiara.

© Getty Images Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen

We were so eager to see what our stylish future monarch the Princess of Wales would be wearing, as we were heartbroken that the Duchess of Sussex would not be attending. We had already predicted which designers she might wear...

At first it was assumed that Princess Kate would be wearing a tiara, as is the historic custom for British royal coronation attire. Then this week it was widely reported that she’d be eschewing tradition and opting for floral crown instead, which many thought would be made with fresh blooms.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen gown beneath her coronation robes

“A flower crown provides an opportunity for the Princess of Wales to incorporate some meaningful flower choices into her coronation day look,” Whitney Bromberg Hawkings the founder and CEO of Flowerbx told Hello! Fashion ahead of the event. Princess Kate’s decision to wear flowers in her hair instead of tiara was a welcome one according to her and many others, who admired the modern and 'sensible approach' amidst the cost of living crisis.

In the end Kate went for the demure option, and donned a silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidered headpiece by milliner Jess Collett and her long-trusted fashion house Alexander McQueen. Kate, of course, also chose an Alexander McQueen gown for her wedding day in 2011.

Princess Charlotte's headpiece was also by Alexander McQueen

Why didn’t Princess Kate wear a tiara at the coronation?

The Prince of Wales both wore formal robes and mantels, however the decision for Kate not to wear a tiara, came at the request of the King and Queen. This is thought to be inspired by Charles’ wish to modernise the ceremony, and be respectful to the national recession and cost of living crisis in the UK.

