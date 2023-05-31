GMB's Charlotte Hawkins looks like a royal with sparkling wedding tiara in very rare photos

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert in 2008 in a wedding fit for royalty.

The couple chose to exchange vows at Chichester Cathedral in West Sussex which boasts tall ceilings and historic architecture, not unlike King Charles and his first wife Princess Diana's wedding at St Paul's Cathedral. Although the venue also offers several options for wedding receptions, including former archdeaconry 4 Canon Lane, Charlotte and Mark moved their celebrations to the traditional Sussex barn, Farbridge.

© Getty Charlotte Hawkins has been married to Mark Herbert since 2008

London-based photographer Barrie Downie spilt some details on his website, explaining: "It has a secret garden, a sun-lit courtyard, a smaller barn for the ceremony and dancing and a larger barn for their drinks reception and wedding breakfast."

But it wasn't just Charlotte's cathedral wedding that felt regal – her wedding outfit was just as special. In unearthed photos shared by Barrie, the TV star wore a gorgeous strapless wedding dress with a ruched bodice dotted with embellishments, and a dropped waist which led to a princess-style skirt.

© Getty Charlotte was given a diamond engagement and wedding ring

She finished off her outfit with pointed-toe heels with a bow on the front, a sparkling necklace and a pearl-studded veil. Perhaps most notable of her accessories was the mini tiara that was visible in her high bun as she posed for photos next to Mark, dressed in a black suit and white waistcoat.

A royal wedding is often the first time we get to see the bride in a tiara. Flashback to 2011 when Prince William's wife Princess Kate stepped out in the Cartier Halo tiara, while in 2018, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara.

Among the guest list at Charlotte and Mark's wedding was Ruth Langsford, who opted for a monochrome look consisting of a sheer white blouse and a black skirt, and her husband Eamonn Holmes, who rocked a grey suit.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn were on the guest list at Charlotte's wedding

The couple were first introduced by mutual friends during a night out in Brighton, but their romance blossomed after their second meeting at a friend's wedding in 2003. They dated for five years before tying the knot in 2008, and they welcomed daughter Ella Rose in 2015.

© Instagram The Good Morning Britain star welcomed daughter Ella Rose in 2015

While Charlotte has kept her relationship largely private, she did make a rare comment about her husband ahead of her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing with Brendan Cole in 2017. "One of the things I get asked about most is the 'curse of Strictly', but it’s not an issue as we’re very happily married," she told HELLO!.

© Instagram The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018

Meanwhile, Mark added of his wife's professional dance partner: "It’s really important they get on – there needs to be quite a bit of chemistry there for their dancing to be good.

"Brendan is a really nice bloke – I’m very happy with him as a choice."

