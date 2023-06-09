Pink shares incredibly personal confession about 17-year marriage to Carey Hart

The So What? singer shares two children with the former motocross racer

Pink has been married to her husband, Carey Hart for 17 years – but she has revealed that they wouldn't still be together without professional help.

The 43-year-old made a candid confession about her relationship with the former motocross racer during the opening night of the UK leg of her Summer Carnival World Tour, revealing that the couple is in marriage counseling.

Addressing her fans from the stage at Bolton Stadium, Pink said: "This is what they teach in marriage counseling: Remorse, regret, resolution."

© Getty Pink and Carey see a therapist to help maintain their marriage

It's not the first time the So What? singer has shared such personal information about her relationship with her husband, with whom she shares daughter, Willow, 12, and son, Jameson, six.

She previously admitted that she and Carey have a therapist, Vanessa Inn, who helped the couple reconcile following their split two years after their 2006 wedding. Pink and Carey also broke up briefly in 2003 before the singer proposed during one of Carey's races.

© Getty Pink and Carey have split up twice during their relationship

"I got a lot of [expletive] for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples' counseling with Vanessa," Pink shared on Instagram. "So, I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I."

Crediting Vanessa for saving their marriage, she added: "It's the only reason that we're still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak. I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing – that you just speak two different languages.

© Getty Pink and Carey started dating in 2001

"You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn't because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people".

Back in 2021, Pink admitted that neither she nor Carey feels they "need" to be with each other. Instead, she sweetly shared that they are together because they want to be.

© Getty Pink and Carey share two children, Willow and Jameson

Asked by E! about being "president of the 'I don't need a man' club", Pink replied: "I was, and I'm still in that club. I just happen to have a wonderful man by my side. But I don't… neither one of us need each other, we want and we choose each other."

© Kevin Mazur Pink and Carey's marriage appears stronger than ever

She added: "We've really grown up together. When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

