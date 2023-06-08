Who is Jimmy Butler's gorgeous girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak? Inside their private relationship

The Miami Heat player will be supported by his girlfriend during the NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat are gearing up for another game against the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Finals this week, and he will no doubt have the support of his family, which includes his rarely seen girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak.

The power forward has been in a relationship with Kaitlin for years, but the couple prefers to keep their romance private and don't even follow each other on social media or share photos together. But what do we know about Kaitlin and their relationship? Keep reading to find out…

© Getty Jimmy Butler plays for Miami Heat in the NBA

Who is Jimmy Butler's girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak?

Kaitlin Nowak prefers to stay out of the spotlight following her relationship with Jimmy and does not share much about her personal life online, preferring to keep her Instagram account private, with her bio simply showing the abbreviations for Nebraska, California, and Florida.

© Instagram Kaitlin Nowak is said to be a model, influencer and entrepreneur

The 32-year-old is believed to be from Nebraska and gained a degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication, from the University of Nebraska. She is reportedly a model, lifestyle influencer, and entrepreneur, and she currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

When did Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak start dating?

Jimmy and Kaitlin are believed to have begun a relationship in 2019, although details about how they first met have not been made public.

© Instagram Kaitlin and Jimmy made their relationship public in 2020

The pair confirmed their relationship when they both attended Super Bowl LIV together in 2020, and Kaitlin has been spotted on numerous occasions supporting Jimmy at his Miami Heat games.

Kaitlin and Jimmy have kept a very low profile since they first got together, but she reportedly shared a photo to celebrate the Heat winning the conference title in 2020.

Do Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak have children?

Jimmy and Kaitlin have one child, a daughter named Rylee they welcomed in October 2019. Rylee was born a little over a week late and her dad missed the first three games of his Miami Heat debut to witness the birth and spend time with his family.

© Instagram Kaitlin and Jimmy Butler share a daughter

The couple is fiercely protective when it comes to their daughter's privacy and has not shared any photos of her on social media.

In 2021, Jimmy made a rare comment about fatherhood, telling the Wall Street Journal: "I think one of the hardest things about being a celebrity is that you can't go be a parent from time to time.

© Instagram Kaitlin Nowak lives in LA after relocating from Nebraska

"I hate that I can't take my daughter to the zoo because everyone wants to talk basketball or take a photo. To my daughter, I'm just her dad, she doesn't know any different".

Jimmy also shared a sweet message to Rylee during an interview with GQ. He said: "With my blood running through your veins, we're not intimidated by anybody, no matter what color their skin is, if they're male, female, how tall they are, how fast. We don't care. You're going to be the best."

