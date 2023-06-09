Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston plans radical move to focus on his marriage

Bryan Cranston has revealed his intention to take a break from his flourishing Hollywood career to prioritize his marriage with Robin Dearden.

The Breaking Bad actor recently shared his plan to temporarily retire from acting in 2026 and embark on a six-month adventure in a foreign country, possibly France.

According to GQ, in 2026 Bryan will retire – at least temporarily as he is planning to shut down his production company, sell his half of Dos Hombres, and abscond with Dearden to a foreign country, probably France, for a minimum of six months.

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Bryan Cranston's new drama Your Honor

© David Livingston Bryan Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden

Bryan expressed his desire to reset the dynamics of his relationship with his wife, who has been a supportive presence throughout his career. He explained to the outlet, "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail.

She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

© Anadolu Agency Bryan Cranston (L) and his wife actress Robin Dearden (R) leave after the premiere of the film Asteroid City

During their time abroad, the couple plan to live in a small village, immerse themselves in the local culture, learn French, and explore the art of cooking French cuisine.

Bryan emphasized that this hiatus would be a complete departure from work, stating, "No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls."

© Jason LaVeris Bryan plans to focus on his marriage to Robin

MORE: Bryan Cranston opens up about 'terrible' experience filming new drama Your Honor

However, Bryan’s current commitments keep him engaged in Hollywood for now. He has a role in Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City, set to release on June 16 by Focus Features.

Additionally, the Emmy Award-winning actor is part of the ensemble cast of Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle, which will premiere on Apple at a later date.

© PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Bryan kisses his wife Robin on the red carpet

While these projects are keeping him occupied, Cranston remains intrigued by the possibility of a Malcolm in the Middle reunion, wondering what the family would be up to after 20 years.

Bryan also disclosed his plans for a musical project, expressing his desire to produce and star in it. He emphasized his commitment to creating something unique and special, stating, "I don’t want to just put a coat of paint on an old chestnut. I’ve got to scrape it down to the bare wood and really make it shine."

Your Honour - Bryan Cranston stars in Sky Atlantic drama

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.