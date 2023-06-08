Is Anderson Cooper still together with Benjamin Maisani? Inside their complex relationship

CNN's veteran anchor Anderson Cooper has been a mainstay on television for over two decades, consistently engaging audiences with his insightful broadcasts. On the personal front, he often shares snippets of his life with his children and Benjamin Maisani, on social media, but are he and Benjamin still together?

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani, a successful French businessman owning several bars and nightclubs in New York City, began their relationship in 2009. They soon started sharing a converted firehouse apartment that Anderson had purchased in 2010, making New York City their home.

Preferring to maintain their privacy, the couple remained out of the limelight until 2015 when they publicly acknowledged their relationship. The son of famous socialite Gloria Vanderbilt only came out as gay in 2012.

That same year, they made one of their earliest red-carpet appearances together at the GLAAD Media Awards. Following this public declaration, Benjamin was a frequent presence on Anderson's Instagram feed.

© Al Pereira Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani in 2018. The CNN anchor and businessman ended their romantic relationship that year, but happily coparent sons Wyatt and Sebastian together.

However, despite their strong bond, the couple called it quits in 2018 after almost a decade together.

"Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago," Anderson confirmed to Us Weekly. "We are still family to each other and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends and will continue to share much of our lives together."

Though their romantic relationship came to an end, their connection as friends led to an exciting new journey - parenthood. The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Wyatt, through surrogacy in April 2020. They took on the challenge of co-parenting their little one with a deep sense of commitment and joy.

Anderson Cooper, ex-partner Benjamin Maisani and their sons Sebastian, 14 months, and Wyatt, 3

Sharing his experiences of fatherhood with his former partner, the Emmy-winning journalist told People in September 2021, "It’s awesome. It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents."

Embracing this unique family arrangement further, the duo decided to grow their family, welcoming their second son, Sebastian, in February 2022.

© Photo: Instagram Anderson and Ben remain close

Anderson, when announcing the happy news on his show Anderson Cooper 360, said, "Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family." He also shared that "Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

"I've always believed that if you've been with somebody and that ends, in terms of an intimate relationship, if you love somebody, there's no reason why that love shouldn't continue," Anderson explained.

