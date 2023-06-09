Pierce Brosnan, Keeley Shaye Smith to Faith Hill, Tim McGraw: Hollywood couples that have stood the test of time

Love in Hollywood often seems fleeting, with high-profile relationships falling apart in the blink of an eye. However, there are several Hollywood couples who have defied the odds and built enduring relationships that have stood the test of time.

These couples have shared decades of love, commitment, and partnership, offering valuable insights into what it takes to make a marriage work in the spotlight.

From Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's 57-year bond to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' romance, here's a look at some of Hollywood's longest-lasting unions and the secrets behind their successful marriages.

Dolly and Carl have been married for 57 years

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean: 57 years

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's enduring marriage has been marked by their opposite personalities. Parton acknowledges that their differences make their relationship exciting, stating, "We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston Bridges: 48 years

Jeff Bridges knew he had found his soulmate in Susan Geston when he first laid eyes on her, despite her appearance being marred by a car accident. "I mean, I was head over heels. I was head over heels the first time I saw her," Bridges revealed. They have been together since then, raising three daughters.

Denzel and Pauletta have been together 46 years

Denzel and Pauletta Washington: 46 years

Denzel and Pauletta Washington's marriage had a rocky start, with Pauletta rejecting Denzel's proposal three times. However, their love triumphed, and they have been together for over four decades. Denzel humorously admitted, "She turned me down, she said no. And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice."

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra celebrating their love at the Golden Globes in 2018

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick: 35 years

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon crossed paths and embarked on a journey that would span over three decades. In 1988, shortly after their initial meeting, they took the leap and exchanged vows, forging a bond that would withstand the test of time. Little did they know that their connection actually predates their official encounter.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson Kevin recounted a moment at a deli after performing a matinee play when fate intervened. "A little girl was in there who had just seen the matinee, and her brother said, 'You liked that actor, go tell him you liked him,' and it was Kyra," he revealed. Despite their age difference— Kevin being seven years older—this unexpected encounter planted the seeds of a profound connection.

Rob Lowe with his wife Sheryl

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff: 32 years

In 1991, Rob Lowe married Sheryl Berkoff, a talented makeup artist. Their union has stood the test of time, as they celebrate over three decades of love and partnership. Together, they are proud parents to two sons, Edward and John. "Thirty is a big number for any marriage, any relationship. That's a lot of consistency, but, you know, I really attribute it to the fact that we picked the right partners. She picked the right partner for her. I picked the right partner for me, and at the end of it, we're best friends," Rob shared.

© Getty Images Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith: 29 years

Pierce Brosnan, known for his portrayal of James Bond, found his real-life leading lady in journalist Keely Shaye Smith. The couple met in 1994 and tied the knot in 2001. Despite the pressures of fame, Brosnan and Smith have maintained a strong and loving relationship. "My wife has always been a good friend to me, something I don't take lightly," said Pierce. He also attributes their lasting love to the foundation of friendship they have built over the years.

© Photo: Getty Images Will and his wife Jada

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: 28 years

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met in 1995 and have built a strong foundation of trust. Jada emphasizes her belief in Will's integrity and freedom, stating, "As long as Will can look himself [in] the mirror and be okay? I'm good."

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa: 28 years

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's love story began with a screen test for "All My Children." Their instant chemistry led them to elope in Las Vegas the day after their engagement. Ripa believes their love is a result of fate, saying, "We're very lucky that we found each other."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 27 years

Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story began with a stolen kiss. Their chemistry on tour led to a passionate connection that endures to this day. McGraw acknowledges that their relationship requires effort, saying, "I'm not going to go into detail, but it was a great tour."

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: 24 years

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones weathered a brief separation in 2013 but found a way to make their marriage work. Zeta-Jones advises couples to be committed and willing to work through problems, saying, "There will be many more down the road."

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder: 23 years

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder found love on the set of The Mexican in 2000. Despite the challenges that come with being in the entertainment industry, Roberts believes that the secret to a happy marriage is "kissing." Her playful comment speaks to the importance of maintaining romance and passion.

© Getty Beyonce and Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: about 23 years

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's relationship has been shrouded in privacy, but their bond is unquestionable. In an interview, Beyoncé emphasized the authenticity of their love, stating, "What Jay and I have is real. It's not about interviews or getting the right photo op."

© Getty Images Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Today Show

Chip and Joanna Gaines: 22 years

The power couple of home renovation, Chip and Joanna Gaines, credit spending time together as the key to their successful marriage. Joanna notes, "We seem to give each other energy." With five children and a flourishing empire, their bond remains strong.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart: 21 years

Harrison Ford's love for Calista Flockhart was immediate and undeniable. "I'm in love," Ford declared. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love." Their connection led them to marry in 2009, and they have since built a life together.

