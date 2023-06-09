Watch Matthew McConaughey surprise wife Camila Alves with heartwarming family update

Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartwarming family update with fans - and shocked his wife Camila Alves in the process.

The video saw the two sitting on a bench as they made their way to work, with Camila, 41, wearing a gray beanie and showing off her natural beauty with no makeup. Matthew, 53, wore a cap and sunglasses, and as he began the video, he offered advice by revealing that "romance is not so much where you are but what the tunes are where you are and who you're with".

"Right now I am here on a cozy little bench with my hot mamma, our playlist is playing out loud underneath the canopy in front of the lobby…. happy anniversary baby," he said. But the date had gone unnoticed by Camila, whose face dropped when she realized it was their 11th wedding anniversary.

Camila, the mother of Matthew's three sons, later reposted the video and quipped: "You know…We are sooo romantic…… while a lot of folks [post] their extravagant anniversaries, roses, gifts, etc… We are sitting on a bench heading to work.

"Well… do YOU whatever way it is! Extravagant or simple just don’t think [it] is less because [it] is simple! I won’t change a thing! 'No one else I’d rather be doing it with…' and DON’T let him Fool YOU! SOMEONE MUST WARNED HIM OF THE DATE," she added.

© getty Actor Matthew McConaughey and wife Camilla Alves married in 2012

The two are A-list icons, so it should be no surprise that the romcom star and model's love story is also super iconic. After meeting unexpectedly at a bar in 2006, the couple's relationship has only strengthened during the last 17 years.

The duo married in June 2012 in a private Catholic ceremony which featured in HELLO! Magazine. Camila shared how she didn't see their wedding changing their lives, acknowledging that the couple felt they had "been living a married life for over six years now".

© Getty Images Matthew and Camila are Texas residents

She went on to say: "We have homes together, we have family together, we have kids, we've built a life together. So, we've been living a married life this whole time."

Less than a month after their wedding, the beautiful pair had more good news to share, as they announced Camila was expecting a third child.

"Happy birthday America, more good news, Camila and I are expecting our 3rd child. God bless, just keep livin!" Matthew tweeted. The A-lister couple share three children: 14-year-old Levi, Vida, 13, and Livingston, who is now ten.

© Getty Images Levi is the image of his famous parents

In 2020, the previously Hollywood-based couple moved back to Matthew's home state of Texas so that they and their children could be closer to Matthew's 90-year-old mother. While the family tends to keep sons Levi and Livingston and daughter Vida out of the spotlight, Levi recently made a rare appearance, joining his parents at the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas.

An annual joint fundraising effort by Matthew, musician Jack Ingram, and ESPN analyst Mack Brown which benefits select non-profit organizations that each reflect the MJ&M goal to empower kids,Levi walked the carpet alongside his parents, and surprised fans with his strong resemblance to Camila and Matthew.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.