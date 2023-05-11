Matthew McConaughey makes rare appearance with son Levi in support of wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves has revealed the sweet support her husband and son gave her as she was preparing for an important personal milestone.

The actor and his eldest son Levi, 14, made a surprise appearance to support Camila Alves as she rehearsed for the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. An annual joint fundraising effort by Matthew, musician Jack Ingram, and ESPN analyst Mack Brown, which benefits select non-profit organizations that each reflect the MJ&M goal to empower kids, the event has been running for 11 years and Camila took to social media on Thursday to offer a glimpse behind-the-scenes.

"At the end of the video, Matthew surprised me to help, my son too!" Camila captioned the video that showed her heading to the location, and her husband and son arriving later to offer their advice.

"So much goes on behind the scenes, the fashion show during @mackjackmcconaughey has turned into its own event thru out the years! With a large crowd! But it all worked out and the weather turned around too!" she added, thanking her collaborators for joining her on the journey.

Matthew wore tan pants and a long sleeved cream polo shirt, as Levi, who is almost as tall as his father, wore a blue long-sleeved tee and black joggers paired with a backwards baseball cap.

© Getty Camila was joined by Matthew and Levi at the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live

Later that night the three reunited on the red carpet, with the teenager looking comfortable in the spotlight as he echoed his dad's cool sense of style in blue slacks, a loose white shirt, and white sneakers. Camila looked as gorgeous as ever in a yellow, Grecian-style dress that draped over her model physique.

Matthew and Camila, who tied the knot in 2012 after six years together, also share daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, ten.

© Getty Camila and Matthew moved to Texas after years in Malibu

The couple will occasionally share snippets of their private lives on social media following their relocation to Matthew's home state of Texas after years of living in the spotlight in Los Angeles. The family resides in a 10,800 square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion which boasts eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a guest house, and seven boat slips near the lake.

Camila previously opened up about their decision to leave California behind and said: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don't realize how much that's actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

