Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son, 14, almost towers over his parents in rare public outing

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves were joined by their eldest son Levi, 14, for a rare public appearance on Thursday – and he is the image of his famous parents.

The trio was out in force to attend the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas, an annual joint fundraising effort by Matthew, musician Jack Ingram, and ESPN analyst Mack Brown which benefits select non-profit organizations that each reflect the MJ&M goal to empower kids.

Levi's strong resemblance to Camila and Matthew was evident as he posed alongside his parents ahead of the event.

The teenager looked comfortable in the spotlight and echoed his dad's cool sense of style in blue slacks, a loose white shirt, and white sneakers – he even has the same dark blonde curls as Matthew, who looked dapper in a baby blue suit, white shirt, and brown shoes.

© Getty Images Levi is the image of his famous parents

Camila looked as gorgeous as ever in a yellow, Grecian-style dress that draped over her model physique. Matthew and Camila, who tied the knot in 2012 after six years together, also share daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, ten.

© Getty Images Levi made a rare public appearance with his mom and dad

The couple will occasionally share snippets of their private lives on social media following their relocation to Matthew's home state of Texas after years of living in the spotlight in Los Angeles.

The family resides in a 10,800 square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion which boasts eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a guest house, and seven boat slips near the lake.

© Getty Images Levi has two younger siblings

Camila previously opened up about their decision to leave California behind and said: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don't realize how much that's actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

