NCIS Hawaii’s Vanessa Lachy breaks down in tears while discussing relationship with husband Nick

In a candid moment on Netflix's popular show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, NCIS Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey shared emotional insights into her marriage with former 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey.

As the couple discussed relationships with participating couples, Vanessa's vulnerability took center stage as she broke down in tears.

The 42-year-old TV personality confessed: "Nick and I have been together for 16 years, married for 11. You'd think we know everything about each other. Yet, it's often in settings like therapy sessions that we truly delve deeper. It's surprising how much more there is to learn."

With teary eyes, she continued: "I’ve navigated through a lot to become the best partner for Nick. Discovering someone you can trust, who stands by you through thick and thin, that's what makes a relationship unbreakable."

Emphasizing the importance of open communication in a partnership, Vanessa shared: "Being completely open with your significant other, letting them in on your vulnerabilities, and having them support you is truly magical. If they can't, they probably aren't the right one for you, as I've learned from past relationships."

The second season of The Ultimatum, which aired on August 23, presents a fresh set of couples facing the decision to commit, explore new connections, or leave alone. Vanessa and Nick, who tied the knot in 2011, parent three adorable children - Camden, 10, Brooklyn, eight and Phoenix, six.

Despite the couple's transparent approach on The Ultimatum, they've encountered some turbulence for their hosting roles on another Netflix sensation, Love is Blind.

A petition has emerged, calling for their removal as hosts after amassing over 18,000 signatures. Following the show's first-ever live reunion, fans critiqued the couple's presentation style, dubbing it as 'cringey' and 'biased'.

A significant contention point for many was Vanessa's intense focus on contestants' future family plans, which some viewers found intrusive.

The Change.org petition titled 'Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind' articulates the audience's concerns, stating that while the show enjoys immense success, the hosts' presence detracts from its potential.

The petition comments: "From the start, it felt like the hosts were somewhat out of sync with the show's essence. They often draw attention to themselves instead of focusing on the contestants."

Continuing its critique, the petition remarked: "Vanessa tends to dominate the reunions, often interjecting and overshadowing both contestants and her co-host, Nick. They seem more intent on stirring drama rather than genuinely guiding contestants through their emotional journey."

The petition also poked fun at Nick's self-introduction and took issue with how some contestants felt more targeted than others.

As the show's popularity soars globally, the petition concludes by urging a revamp in the hosting department for a fresher, more engaging experience.