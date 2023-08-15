NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey shares major milestone for youngest son Phoenix

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey is a doting mom to her three children, whom she shares with her husband, Nick, and on Monday, the couple were proud parents as their son, Phoenix, went into first grade at school.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old actress shared an adorable snap of her daughter Brooklyn, eight, and six-year-old Phoenix posing in their school uniforms in front of a rainbow balloon arch which celebrated their first day back at school.

In the sweet snap, Brooklyn could be seen holding a yellow-colored flag that read "3rd grade," while Phoenix held a red one that bore the words: "1st grade".

Vanessa and Nick are also devoted parents to their eldest child, Camden, ten.

© Vanessa Lachey/Instagram Vanessa shared a sweet snap of her son Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn

The couple tied the knot in 2011, five years after they crossed paths in 2006 when Vanessa starred in her future husband's music video for 'What's Left of Me'.

Opening up about the early days of their relationship, the actress told Billboard in 2017: "[The] video, which was on TRL, was the beginning of our relationship. That's what made it no longer friends and it got romantic.

© Jim Spellman Vanessa and Nick have been married since 2011

"To the point that if you go back and look at the video when he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn't show up for work that day. I called in sick."

The lovebirds went on to welcome their first child, Camden, in September 2012. Their daughter Brooklyn arrived just over two years later in January 2015, before Phoenix was born in December 2016.

© Instagram The Lachey family on vacation in Mexico

The couple clearly value their home life and quality time with their children, with Nick previously telling People: "One of the things I think that really drew us to each other is we both really value family and how important family is."

The Lachey family live in Oahu, Hawai'i, which is close to where filming for NCIS: Hawai'i takes place.

© Getty Images The couple live in Hawaii

The state has been inflicted with devastation after wildfires erupted on the island of Maui.

The couple honored those who have lost their lives in the fires when Vanessa reshared her husband's message on his Instagram Story. The post read: "Thoughts and prayers go out to all affected on Maui as they battle these incredibly destructive wildfires. While the resilience of the Hawaiian people is legendary, this tragedy will take time and resources to rebuild from. I’ve put a link in my bio, please help if you can."

At least 99 people have been killed in the wildfires, which are now the deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.

© Getty Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina

The blaze erupted last week following strong winds and a dry summer, causing devastation in Maui and the destruction of its historic town, Lahaina.

Will the Maui wildfires impact filming for NCIS: Hawai'i season three?

Vanessa stars in the lead role of Jane Tennant in NCIS: Hawai'i, which is set to return with a third season.

Considering filming for the show takes place on Oahu, which is around 116 miles from where the wildfires are in Maui, it's unlikely that fires will disrupt filming.

However, production on various TV shows, including NCIS, is currently on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.