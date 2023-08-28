Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford shares cheeky photo by rarely-seen wife Paige

Pete Sandiford tends to keep his home life with his wife Paige (née Yeomans) and their two children Jimmy and Eva away from the public eye, but he made an exception on the bank holiday weekend.

The Gogglebox star took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to post a photo originally taken by his wife, which showed a cheeky close-up of his underwear. Pete stood with his back to the camera wearing River Island jeans over blue Calvin Klein underwear which was riddled with rips and holes.

© Instagram Pete's wife Paige poked fun at the Gogglebox star's ripped underwear

Paige poked fun at her husband, writing: "More holes than a sieve," and he joked in response: "Get another couple of years out of them."

The couple got married in May 2021 in a secret beachside ceremony, which they only announced months later. In one rare photo, Paige looked stunning in a simple sleeveless wedding dress with a fitted waist, an A-line skirt and a scoop back, finished with an oversized statement bow and covered buttons.

She wore her long hair in glamorous curls with the front section twisted into a half-updo, while Pete looked dapper in a dark blue suit, white shirt and pale blue tie.

The couple welcomed their son Jimmy the same year they got married, and they have since expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Eva in June 2023.

Sharing a sweet photograph of his newborn daughter, the 28-year-old wrote: "Myself and @paigesandiford_ would like to welcome the newest addition to our family, Eva Sylvie Sandiford."

© Channel 4 Pete Sandiford welcomed his newborn daughter in 2023

Pete appears on Gogglebox alongside his sister Sophie, and the Channel 4 show is filmed inside Sophie's home which the siblings used to share before Pete moved in with his wife.

© Channel 4 Pete stars on Gogglebox alongside his sister and Sophie Sandiford

Sophie once told The Metro: "We live in the same house. Pete bought the house and did it up. I sneakily just pitched up with my stuff one day and said, I'm not going home'. That's how I moved in.

"Then I bought the house off Pete. So now we still live together but instead of me living with Pete, Pete lives with me." Pete added: "Yeah, weird, innit? It's almost like she had a plan moving in!"

