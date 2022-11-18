Nick and Vanessa Lachey's 'nightmare' at private island wedding The Love Is Blind stars had an intimate destination wedding

Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick may be used to being in the public eye, even co-hosting TV shows such as Love Is Blind together, but they wanted to step away from the cameras for their own intimate wedding.

Back in 2011, the NCIS: Hawaii star, 42, and the 98 Degrees singer, 49, jetted to Richard Bransom's private island, Necker Island, in the British Virgin Islands with 35 of their closest friends and family – and the one thing they didn't want was the secret of their big day getting leaked to the press.

On TLC special Nick & Vanessa’s Dream Wedding, Nick explained: "We don't want it to be a circus," and they had a very clever way of preventing the paparazzi from creating a "nightmare scenario" at their destination wedding.

"Helicopters and paparazzi around the island … for us that’s a nightmare scenario. We really don’t want that to happen," he said.

Love Is Blind stars Nick and Vanessa on their wedding day in 2011

When Nick asked the couple's wedding planner, Sharon Sacks, how to keep it "under wraps", she had just the answer. "We pull fireworks permits," she said. "The FAA will not allow any type of aircraft over the area if there’s a permit."

Vanessa and Nick enlisted the help of celebrity planner Sharon – who was responsible for organising the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's nuptials – two months before their wedding, and she helped put together a four-day celebration for the happy couple.

The couple share three children

On their big day, Vanessa was a beautiful bride in a two-piece Monique Lhuillier ensemble, including a strapless top covered with embellishments, and a full skirt, while Nick looked dapper in a black tux.

She told People: "I wanted to be in that long traditional wedding gown with heels and I wanted my groom in a tux and shoes and not barefoot on the beach."

The couple met in 2006, shortly after Nick's public divorce from Jessica Simpson, when Vanessa starred in his What's Left Of Me music video. Despite a brief split, in which they both saw one other person, they went on to marry in 2011 and now share sons Camden John, ten, and Phoenix Robert, five, as well as daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, seven.

