Vanessa Lachey reveals incredible gesture from NCIS Hawaii cast amid Maui wildfires

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has revealed that the cast of the CBS drama teamed up this week to support the Maui community amid the devastating wildfires.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old actress explained how her co-stars and crew members have joined together to donate items from the show's wardrobe to the people who need them.

In a message addressed to Good Morning America, which featured a segment on the wildfires, Vanessa said thanked the show for their coverage of the disaster and the ongoing recovery effort: "Aloha GMA. I wanted to thank you so much for dedicating this time to Maui and all of the effort for all of the people there and rebuilding Maui.

"It's important for us to get word out and educate people on what's happening now and what's needed now and how everyone can be helpful because I know a lot of people want to do something but don't exactly know how or what's needed."

© Getty Images The show's cast and crew teamed up to help with the recovery effort

The star, who lives with her husband Nick Lachey and their three children in Oahu, Hawai'i, continued: "You asked me what does Maui mean to me and it's such a beautiful question because it makes me think about this place and the spirit of Hawai'i.

"I was fortunate enough to get to move my family here two years ago to work for NCIS: Hawai'i and I can't put into words the feeling that overcame me. It is truly a magical, spiritual feeling that I felt for the first time that I was home."

Revealing how the cast have been helping with the recovery and rebuilding effort, she said: "I'm also proud to add that just today the NCIS: Hawai'i crew and cast got together and went through all of the wardrobe that we had, as well as some from Hawaii Five-0 and some from Magnum [P.I.], and pulled together to send them over to Maui.

© CBS Vanessa Lachey stars in NCIS: Hawai'i

"Some of our guys on their personal boats brought gas and propane, it's really what they need right now," she added.

In the caption of the post, Vanessa wrote: "Mahalo GMA for dedicating your show yesterday to Maui relief. There is a word we use in Hawai'i 'Kokua', it is a word used to describe the spirit of kindness, the concept of giving generously from the heart without asking for anything in return.

© Getty Burned houses and buildings in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui

"Rebuilding this community is going to take time and resources, if you have anything to give, please consider a donation directly to the local families. I've included a link in my bio to a running list and will continue sharing individual links on my stories over the next few weeks. Sending You Love and Aloha!"

Fans took to the comments section to show their appreciation for the stars, with one person writing: "Thank you Vanessa and the NCIS Hawaii Ohana! We did donate to the Maui Food Bank and next month we'll give to another charity! Mahalo," while another added: "So heartbreaking but love seeing how everyone is coming together to help."

© Getty Destroyed buildings and homes in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui

Hawai'i has been inflicted with devastation after wildfires erupted on the island of Maui earlier this month.

The death toll has reached 114 in what is now the deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.